WWE Rumors: WWE Teasing DX Vs. Brothers Of Destruction — Huge Match For Shawn Michaels, Per ‘WrestleVotes’

Some of the biggest names of the "Attitude Era" may be stepping into the ring as enemies again.

It appears as if WWE believes that there is still money to be made in the nostalgia market — and they are going to bring it to the fans. At WWE Super Show-Down next weekend, Triple H and The Undertaker are set to face off for the last time ever in a singles match. The company is currently teasing a big angle to gauge interest in D-Generation X (DX) facing the Brothers of Destruction, which could lead to an even bigger match for retired ring veteran Shawn Michaels.

According to WrestleVotes via Twitter, Michaels is going to have a tag team match soon — and possibly a huge one-on-one match at a major pay-per-view.

The match for the big event in Australia is already set for October 6, and it will have Michaels in the corner of Triple H — with Kane backing up his “brother.” This is going to be the final singles match ever between Triple H and The Undertaker if WWE’s marketing is to be believed, but it appears as if a tag team match could be soon be on the horizon.

Recently, WWE announced that they will return to Saudi Arabia for an event called WWE Crown Jewel which will happen on November 2. That event is where Shawn Michaels’ return to the ring is rumored to take place. It may also set up another bout at Survivor Series.

Hearing that Shawn Michaels will indeed wrestle more than just the upcoming Saudi Tag bout. A one on one match vs. The Undertaker is planned. While some want it at Chase Field for the Rumble, I’m told the discussion is centered around Survivor Series in LA. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 26, 2018

Yes, the tag match floating around in the rumors is that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will partner up as DX once again. They are scheduled to face off against the Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane) in a match that is being teased by more than one media outlet.

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., WWE decided to see how fans would react to the idea of that match with an interesting graphic on their social media accounts.

The opportunity to push forward with this feud is going to happen at WWE Super Show-Down with Triple H vs. The Undertaker and their respective corner partners. Of course, Crown Jewel is a great place to have a match showcasing DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction, as the large Saudi Arabian crowds will pay dearly for iconic names on the card.

As the tweet from WrestleVotes details, it seems as if WWE is pushing ahead with at least one singles match for Shawn Michaels. That would end up being a rematch against The Undertaker and it will take place at either Survivor Series or the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Shawn Michaels hasn’t wrestled a singles match since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Michaels has said that he would steer clear of the trend for so-called retired wrestlers to partake in one last match — but that appears to have changed.

WWE

Anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling, but the next couple of months are looking to draw from the old-school talent. If the rumors are to be believed, The Undertaker will not only face Triple H, but he will also go on to face Shawn Michaels at one of the biggest PPVs in recent memory.