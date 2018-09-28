‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: The Jig Is Up For Billy!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 1, bring significant bombshells, a welcome visit, and a plea for a normal family life.

Lily (Christel Khalil) makes an admission, according to She Knows Soaps. Traci (Beth Maitland) visits Lily at Walworth. They discuss things, and ultimately, Lily reveals that the guilt is the toughest part of her life in prison.

Even paying her debt won’t help Lily forget her part in the accident that caused Hilary’s death. This is a fact that will stay with Lily for the rest of her life, and it will be tough for her to live with over the years. Plus, Devon’s (Bryton James) grieving will also serve as a stark reminder. Then, there’s the fact that Lily is missing a niece or nephew that she would have had if Hilary had given birth.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) team up against Victor (Eric Braeden). While Victor insists that he’s not invited to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding, Nikki tries to convince him to come as her guest. When Victor continues to come up with reasons not to attend, Abby also gives her two cents. She tells Victor that no matter what happened in the past, she’d want her dad at her wedding. They both put pressure on “The Moustache” to commit to attending his son’s upcoming wedding.

Billy finds himself in hot water today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/DxeyXxudvE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2018

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes matters into her own hands. At first, Ashley tries to convince Traci to take over as CEO — but Traci refuses because she’s worried about her brother Billy’s (Jason Thompson) health and doesn’t want to embarrass him further. Since Traci won’t help, Ashley stuns everybody by calling a board meeting, even without Traci’s help.

While the board pushes for Billy to go to rehab, Kyle (Michael Mealor) argues that rehab isn’t something that fixes everything quickly. However, Ashley stuns everybody when she reveals the details of Billy’s embezzlement from Jabot — and gives the board proof that Billy took $500,000 from the company to help pay for his gambling addiction.

Although the board asks Billy to deny it, Billy is unable to deny the truth — he did take the money from Jabot, and he gambled every bit of it away. By the end of the meeting, Ashley calls for a vote of no confidence in Billy as CEO of the company — but it could end up being a close call, especially since Traci is not at all convinced that her taking over the helm of the family business is a good idea.