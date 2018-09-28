Donald Trump Jr. To Speak In Georgia Ahead Of Big Governor’s Race

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, will speak at the University of Georgia Oct. 9, less than a month from a crucial governor’s race that sees the Republican trailing in the polls.

Trump will be speaking at an event sponsored by the conservative Turning Point USA and its college chapter in Athens, Georgia, according to the school’s student newspaper Red & Black.

The chapter announced that Trump and Guilfoyle will take part in the “Campus Clash” event that will also feature Turning Point’s founder Charlie Kirk and communications director Candice Owens, the newspaper noted.

The visit comes at a time where the party needs a boost, state-wise. The Hill newspaper reported this week in Georgia’s biggest race, Democrat Stacy Abrams leads her Republican challenger Brian Kemp by six points for governor in a poll conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group, 48 to 42.

Seven percent of the respondents had not made up their mind yet with a little more than a month to go, per the newspaper. Abrams, the former Georgia State House minority leader, is trying to become the first African-American woman in the deep South to win a governorship.

On Sept. 6, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that its poll with Channel 2 Action News revealed that the race was even with Abrams and Kemp each getting 45 percent of the vote in a state that is considered a reliably red.

Donald Trump, Jr. attends the D.C. premiere of the film ‘Death of a Nation’ at E Street Cinema on Aug. 1 in Washington, D.C. Shannon Finney / Getty Images

In that poll, eight percent of the voters were undecided with another two percent supporting Libertarian Ted Metz, the Journal-Constitution stated.

Erin Cooke, president of the Turning Point USA’s University of Georgia chapter, said that despite the state race, she believed that the son of President Donald Trump will speak in broader terms, according to Red & Black.

“(I expect) Trump Jr. will speak more about the national political demographic and makeup, especially with the midterms coming up,” Cooke told the student newspaper. “Charlie and Candace will probably focus more on campuses, (ranging anywhere from) privilege to campus carry because that is a big issue in Georgia, but they are always most excited about the question and answer part.”

Cooke told Red & Black that Kirk and Trump Jr. became friends during the 2016 presidential campaign and had previously attended Turning Point events in other parts of the country. She said tickets for the event, some 600, were claimed within three hours of the announcement.

The Hill wrote that Kemp won the endorsement of the president in the Republican primary, which helped him defeat Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in July. Georgia has not had a Democratic governor in 15 years and the Cook Political Report rates the Abrams-Kemp race a toss-up, The Hill stated.