Adam Rack, Who Wrote Step-By-Step Guide For Pedophiles, Goes To Prison

The 170-page guide included instructions on how not to get caught.

Adam Rack, an English man who wrote a step-by-step guide that teaches pedophiles how to avoid getting caught, has been arrested and is going to prison.

As Yahoo News reports, Rack, 23, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of various sex crimes against children, for which he was sentenced to seven years.

Police were first tipped off to Rack when authorities detected an upload of pornographic images of children coming from his IP address. Police searched his home, computers, and devices, and found “hundreds” of indecent images of children.

Further, police determined that Rack had sexually abused a 12-year-old boy over the course of two years — from when the boy was eight until he was ten — according to Detective Constable Andrew Taylor.

“The 12-year-old victim has showed immense bravery in disclosing this to us, meaning that we were able to offer an overwhelming amount of evidence, leading to a guilty plea with no trial necessary. He is a credit to himself and his family and I hope the sentencing today can act as a positive step in his recovery.”

In court, Rack pleaded guilty to sexual touching of a child under 13 years of age; engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; three counts of making indecent images; possession of a pedophile manual; possession of prohibited images; possession of “extreme” pornography; and four counts of distribution of indecent images.

Rack wrote the pedophile manual of which he was convicted of possessing. The manual describes in exacting detail how pedophiles can meet victims (or parents who are willing to allow their children to be victimized); how to convince victims not to talk; and how to avoid getting caught, among other things.

Rack is not the first to be charged and convicted under the U.K. law, the Serious Crime Act of 2015, that makes it a crime to possess or disseminate material designed to enable child sexual abuse. For example, one of the first people punished under the law was Daniel O’Neill, 19, who pleaded guilty to possessing such a document in 2016, as BBC News reported at the time.

It bears noting that the United Kingdom’s free-speech laws are much more restrictive than they are in the United States, where it remains perfectly legal to buy — for example — a book on how to make bombs from any variety of online vendors.

As for Rack, he’ll spend at least four years behind bars, and then another three years on limited release. He will have to register as a sex offender, and he will be forbidden from ever having any contact with his victim.