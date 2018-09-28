Diddy’s Three Daughters Pose With Beyonce In Rare Photo

Instagram followers react with predictions of future stardom for the singer’s well-connected fans.

Beyoncé’s friendship with Sean Combs, also known as P.Diddy, has been well documented. However, public images of Beyoncé with any of Diddy’s six children have been much harder to come by. This isn’t surprising considering how protective Beyoncé is about allowing images of her own kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, to be publicly released. Of course, Diddy has taken a more relaxed attitude about this than Beyoncé. The performer even allowed two of his sons, Justin and Quincy, to appear on My Super Sweet 16 on MTV.

The Shade Room account on Instagram posted the image of Beyoncé and Diddy’s three daughters, Chance and twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star. The girls got to hang out with their dad’s ultra-famous friend backstage after her performance at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California. Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s spouse since 2008, is also part of their current double bill tour entitled “On the Run II.”

Several Instagram users pointed out the potential future for Diddy’s gorgeous trio, with one going so far as to say, “We see it already. How they sashay across the stage, swinging their hair, etc. All Beyoncé, lol. The only difference is Beyoncé is a crazy vocalist as well.” With Beyoncé as a close family friend, it’s not hard to imagine that the singer has had a major influence on the three girls, perhaps even giving them some performance pointers.

Other Instagram followers stoked the flames of the rumor that won’t die by claiming Beyoncé “look[s] tired and pregnant.” Back in July, Elle reported that the singer tried to put a stop to these false rumors during a concert in Cleveland, Ohio. Another former member of Destiny’s Child is pregnant, though, and she got a chance to reunite with Beyoncé earlier this month. As seen on Instagram, LeToya Luckett showed fans what a baby bump actually looks like.

Diddy’s daughters and LeToya Luckett are far from the only famous people to be seen rocking out at a recent Beyoncé and Jay-Z show. Per USA Today and Instagram user yeahitsmepinky, Barack and Michelle Obama enjoyed an evening of dancing and singing along to the talented duo at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on July 27.

All things considered, Diddy’s daughters do seem poised to take the leap to superstardom at any minute. After all, their father isn’t the only one in the family making a splash in the entertainment world. One of his sons, King Combs, is a rapper and another son, Christian Combs, is a model for Dolce & Gabbana. Between Diddy and the influence of Beyoncé, these three young girls are practically destined for great things.