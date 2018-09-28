Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist As Her Post-Baby Weight Loss Is Revealed

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been shy about showing off her post-baby body over the past month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted multiple photos of herself and her toned tummy to social media. Now her personal trainer is speaking out on her weight loss.

According to a Sept. 28 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is nearly back to her pre-baby weight. The new mom, who welcomed daughter, True Thompson, back in April, has reportedly lost 40 pounds, according to her trainer Joe Bouraima or “Coach Joe” as he’s often called.

Joe reveals that Khloe has been a star in the gym, claiming that she’s very driven to get healthy, lose weight, and get back the revenge body she was rocking before welcoming little True.

“She’s very motivated. She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better,” Joe stated.

The trainer also admits that Kardashian was more concerned with how she felt than how she looked, adding that she felt better each day, and that motivated her to work harder in they gym.

“It was more about how she felt, rather than how she looked. She started feeling better and better day after day, and then she was ready to get more intense. She was always able to upgrade the workouts. And that’s why she reached the goal she wanted so quickly.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian seems to be happy with her results. The reality star has been flaunting her weight loss and post-baby body on social media in recent weeks with bikini photos, crop tops, and other midriff bearing outfits.

Earlier this month, Khloe posted a photo to her Instagram account of herself wearing a pair of hot pink leggings and matching sports bra. Khloe’s flat tummy is on full display in the snapshot, as she shows off her toned abs from the front and the side.

In another Instagram picture, Kardashian showcases her stunning weight loss results while on vacation with her family. In the photo, Khloe rocks a white bikini as she has her belly on full display while wearing an open robe.

In the past, Khloe Kardashian has revealed how important exercise and fitness is to her, and that she just doesn’t feel like herself unless she is able to get a workout in. She’s also admitted that she uses exercise as a way to decompress and get some alone time.