‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Is Grateful But Concerned, And Griffin Faces New Problems

Viewers are anxious to see Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that there will be a lot of ground covered with this show, as it was originally slated to air on Thursday. Due to the Kavanaugh and Ford hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that aired live on ABC, the slate of GH episodes has been moved out by a day so that viewers wouldn’t miss anything. As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, there should be some great “JaSam” moments on the way, but teasers hint at much, much more.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Chase will pay a visit to Anna and Finn to share some news. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Chase will tell Anna that the WSB has uncovered a lead on Dr. Obrecht’s whereabouts, and Anna will look concerned.

Obrecht has been on the run since escaping from custody — and having her brought back to Port Charles could lead to plenty of juicy developments. Not only would Anna love to see Liesl face consequences for holding Peter hostage for so long, but Obrecht could bust the baby switch wide open — as she personally knows that Nelle and Michael’s baby wasn’t stillborn.

Fans love actress Kathleen Gati — who plays Liesl Obrecht — and they hate to think that the storyline of her torturing Peter means that she can’t really be brought back to Port Charles and given any sort of quality storyline. Obrecht popped up once not long ago, posing as a homeless woman so she could sneak in a chat with Nina at Madeline’s funeral. What do the writers have in store for Gati this time around if she is found and brought back to town?

Staying in is the new going out! Can Anna and Finn's honeymoon phase survive if they leave their bubble? #GH is adorable, new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8XXSARv5ZJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 26, 2018

General Hospital spoilers note that Anna will thank Chase for the information, and it looks like she’ll struggle to process this information. Anna and Finn already have a lot on their plates, as he tries to help his father with his health crisis. In addition to that, Anna is waiting for more information on Cassandra — most notably who was behind her kidnapping — and she’s also got a complicated relationship with Peter that she’s trying to repair as well. However, having Obrecht reappear could shake things up significantly.

Friday’s episode also brings more bad news for Griffin. He’s already run into plenty of trouble both at work and on a personal level, feeling as if he’s lost virtually everything important in his life. He’s started to grow closer and closer to Kiki, but General Hospital spoilers via SheKnows Soaps indicate that he’s about to lose something else. Will Ava manage to wreak havoc and lead him to lose his new apartment, perhaps — or is there something else he’s about to lose?

Regardless of whatever the bad news is that Griffin is set to receive during Friday’s show, General Hospital spoilers note that Maxie may have a way to save the day. She’ll approach Kiki and Griffin and suggest that she has a proposition. Whatever she’s about to offer up may be directed toward Kiki, but Griffin is there and viewers will be interested to see just what this entails.

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week tease that Laura will return to town and surprise “Kevin” and it looks like there’s good stuff on the way involving Nina, Cameron, Sonny, and Oscar too. Don’t miss Friday’s episode to see what’s developing with Obrecht, and stay tuned for additional teasers regarding the week of October 1.