Comedian Wanda Sykes Gets Heckled After Anti-Trump Jokes Flop

"I paid for a comedy show, not for a political venue!"

More than a dozen angry people heckled and/or walked out of Wanda Sykes’ comedy show after her numerous anti-Trump jokes flopped with the audience. Sykes performed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on September 27.

Fans complained that Sykes’ comedy routine was not funny and way too political for their tastes. Some audience members said that they’re not even Trump supporters; they’re just tired of hearing the same old Trump-bashing jokes.

“I paid for a comedy show, not for a political venue,” Christine Delancey told the Asbury Park Press. “First of all, you don’t bash our president. I am not a Trump supporter, but he is my president, and I would never bash my president.”

‘Do Some Comedy!’

Witnesses said that audience members started to heckle Sykes after she kicked off her comedy routine with a series of jokes trashing President Donald Trump.

“Do some comedy!” one attendee yelled from his seat. Another reportedly shouted, “Too political!”

Others said that the audience should have known that Wanda Sykes would have blasted Trump, given that she’s an outspoken liberal who constantly slams the president on social media and in interviews.

“You knew what you were gonna get,” Gabby Young said. “You should have known that it wasn’t going to be pro-Trump.”

The flopping of Wanda Sykes’ anti-Trump comedy routine comes just one week after director Michael Moore’s anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 bombed at the office on its opening weekend.

Despite much media hype, Fahrenheit 11/9 has grossed just $3.9 million since opening on September 21, according to Box Office Mojo.

Michael Moore’s Anti-Trump Documentaries Tanked

Michael Moore, a self-proclaimed liberal who vehemently opposes President Trump, has failed to find an audience for his anti-Trump film projects.

His 2016 anti-Trump documentary, Michael Moore In TrumpLand, has grossed only $149,090 to date, Box Office Mojo reported.

Some speculate that the public is getting tired of the saturation of nonstop Trump-bashing across cable news, television shows, and social media.

Former Never-Trumper Ken Langone: Give Trump Credit

Meanwhile, billionaire Ken Langone recently credited Trump for today’s booming economy, and said that he has accomplished more in two years in office than the past five presidents did combined, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“I think he has accomplished more in two years than the last five idiots in the last 30 years,” said Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot.

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump Accomplished 'More In Two Years Than The Last Five Idiots'. 'Whether you like it or not, he's got something to do with the prosperity we're experiencing right now. Big time.'. #Economy #Business https://t.co/h2f4BlkKNg — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 22, 2018

Langone, who was previously not a Trump supporter, said that the president won him over after he strengthened the economy and overhauled unfair trade agreements the United States has had in place for decades under weaker leaders.

Langone said that he understands why critics might be turned off by President Trump’s brash personality, but credits him for a boisterous American economy.

“Give him credit,” Ken Langone said. “Whether you like it or not, he’s got something to do with the prosperity we’re experiencing right now. Big time.”