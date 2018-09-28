Kim Kardashian Celebrates Billion-Dollar Deal With Money Themed Ensemble

Kim Kardashian exuded wealth on Thursday night as she stepped out dressed to the nines — wearing a completely money themed ensemble.

According to a Sept. 28 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian hosted a party in honor of her friend, Anastasia Soare — the eyebrow guru who founded Anastasia Beverly Hills — whose company was purchased by Capital over the summer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got into the party spirit, and dressed thematically for the bash, wearing a full outfit bearing a paper money print.

Kim donned a long trench coat covered in dollar bills, as well as matching boots — so that she was literally covered in cash from head to toe. The mother-of-three also carried a Judith Leiber crystal-covered purse in the shape of a money bag that retails for $4,000.

Kim also wore black sunglasses for the event, and styled her hair long and straight in a high ponytail.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story before the big party to reveal her outfit to her fans, and to tell them that she wanted to wear the outfit in honor of her friend’s billion dollar deal.

“What do you do when you’re friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money ‘fit and throw her a party,” Kim said of her cash-themed ensemble.

While at the party, Kim Kardashian partied with her friends — including Maria Menounos. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim has been very helpful to Maria during a difficult time in her life.

Menounos recently opened up about the fact that she was going to give her body a break following being diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, and a failed IVF treatment. However, she still wants to become a mother. So, she turned to Kardashian for guidance.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, conceived their first two children — North and Saint — naturally. However, doctors told Kim that it would be too dangerous for her to carry another child. So, the couple turned to a surrogate to carry their third baby, a daughter named Chicago, who was born back in January.

Now Maria Menounos plans to use her friend’s contacts in hopes of welcoming her own little bundle of joy via a surrogate.

“Miss Kim K. has connected me with all of her people. We are going to Greece this fall and we’re going to do another [wedding] ceremony. Once we get back, we’ll do it,” Maria revealed to the magazine during the Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event in L.A. on Tuesday.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her stunning outfit choices as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.