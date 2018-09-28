Tristan Thompson Cancelled Plans To Propose To Khloe Kardashian, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson is allegedly holding off on proposing to his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, despite all of the relationship drama that he’s caused for the couple.

According to a Sept. 28 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson loves Khloe Kardashian and adores the daughter they share together. However, he’s not ready to change his life and become a husband just yet.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson likes things they way they are between him and Kardashian at the moment, and he doesn’t want to have to deal with wedding plans as he’s focusing on the upcoming NBA season with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Tristan was all set, ready to propose to Khloe, he was even ring shopping, but now all that has changed. With his NBA season about to begin, Tristan’s focus has been on work and balling…and not on planning a wedding or engagement,” the insider reveals

“Tristan loves Khloe and their daughter with all his heart, but he is also happy and satisfied with the way things are right now. While he was considering a big wedding before, he got cold feet and having a big party is no longer a priority right now. Today he is all about getting back to work and he feels like an engagement will happen when the time is right,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is already back in Cleveland and ready to get to work. The NBA star has already participated in media day with the Cavs and is currently working through team camp before the season starts in October.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, will also soon be back in Ohio. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reportedly decided to move back East with her baby daddy in hopes of keeping her family and her relationship together during the course of the NBA season, which runs from October until April, with playoffs following from April to June.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online. To make matters worse, the cheating scandal exploded just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man and remained in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson until the end of the NBA season. The couple then moved back to L.A., where they lived together in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion.

Fans can see more of Khloe and Tristan when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!