Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Lying Blatantly,’ Says Yale Classmate: He Was A ‘Stumbling Drunk In A Ridiculous Costume’

Lynne Brookes is a Republican who admires Kavanaugh's judicial record, but Thursday's testimony has convinced her to change her mind.

Perhaps the most striking of all the responses to Brett Kavanaugh’s Thursday testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee is that of his Yale classmate, Lynne Brookes, who appeared on CNN to contradict his characterization of himself as a not-so-wild drinker, according to The Week.

Brookes, who was also the classmate of Deborah Ramirez, the second woman who accused Trump’s Supreme Court pick of sexual assault at a dorm party while in Yale, told Chris Cuomo that she was extremely disappointed with how Kavanaugh had tried to evade questions surrounding his alleged excessive drinking habits. Although Kavanaugh admitted that he drank “beers” during his senior year in high school as well as in college, a sharp turn from what we had told Fox News just a few days prior, he was particularly defensive about questions surrounding his drinking habits.

“I watched the whole hearing, and a number of my Yale colleagues and I were extremely disappointed in Brett Kavanaugh’s characterization of himself and the way that he evaded his excessive drinking question,” Brookes said, before adding that he “was lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that while at Yale, he was a big partier, often drank to excess, and there had to be a number of nights where he does not remember.”

Brookes also claimed to remember a night when Kavanaugh was a “stumbling drunk in a ridiculous costume saying really dumb things,” but she wondered if Kavanaugh would remember the night because he was so excessively drunk.

A Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Lynne Brookes, just told @ChrisCuomo that Kavanaugh was “blatantly lying” about his drinking in college. Btw, she says she is a Republican. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 28, 2018

Does Brett Kavanaugh like drinking beer? Here, let him tell you. pic.twitter.com/zA0I6XrTcI — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 27, 2018

Brookes also challenged Kavanaugh’s assertion on Thursday that his involvement with studies and sports activities meant that he didn’t have much time to drink at Yale. Brookes claimed that she also fared well academically, and played sports too, but that didn’t stop her from drinking. Claiming that she had shared drinks on many occasions with Kavanaugh, Brookes recalled one particular night because of what Trump’s Supreme Court pick allegedly did to a fellow female student. According to Brookes, Kavanaugh and a male friend, Chris Dudley, barged into a room where they were expected to find the female student in a compromised position. Brookes remembered the moment as being “humiliating” for the woman while Kavanaugh and Dudley seemed to be having fun.

“They thought it was funny. The girl was mortified,” Brookes said, before accusing Kavanaugh of “blatant lying.”

A Republican who admires Kavanaugh’s judicial positions, Brookes is now in serious doubts about whether someone who could lie so aggressively to the Senate should be a given a lifelong seat on the highest court of the land.

As of Friday morning, Republican Senators intend to push ahead with a confirmation vote despite widespread calls for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.