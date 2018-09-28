George RR Martin Releases Excerpts From ‘Fire And Blood: 300 Years Before A Game Of Thrones’

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin is teasing his fans again with excerpts from his latest book, Fire and Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones, according to Mashable. While fans eagerly greeted the snippets, hoping to gain some new clues and information about the GoT universe, many were still expressing disappointment that he had no news on his other work in progress, A Song of Ice and Fire, which fans have literally waited years for. With the idea that something is better than nothing, fans have already begun dissecting what each passage he shared could potentially mean in the big picture.

As the family names are all the same in the era covered by Fire and Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones. even more casual fans of the series have been able to play amateur genealogist with some of the information to guess what, if any, clues it may unlock for the final season of Game of Thrones. A pair of the passages that Martin shared have been of particular interest, as fans are swearing they hold to the key to the timeline regarding the travel distance between Winterfell and the wall, and what that might mean for a final battle.

“In the North, Queen Alysanne grew restless with waiting, and decided to take her leave of Winterfell for a time and visit the men of the Night’s Watch at Castle Black. The distance was not negligible, even flying; Her Grace landed at the Last Hearth and several smaller keeps and holdfasts on her way, to the surprise and delight of their lords, whilst a portion of her tail scrambled after her (the rest remained at Winterfell).”

I'm happy to be the first to share this exclusive look at my upcoming imaginary historical account of Westeros and the Targaryen Lords in FIRE & BLOOD set to release Nov. 20th fully illustrated by Doug Wheatly https://t.co/bqcQvVkFH6 https://t.co/iP2yw2aedS pic.twitter.com/kWffaDGCWb — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) September 27, 2018

The second passage discusses dragons and crossing the wall, and lends to the long-held theory that they don’t like crossing the wall at all. In the show, it has happened, and it has not appeared to be an issue for the dragons at all, but in the excerpt from Fire and Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones, it is clearly demonstrated that Queen Allysane’s dragon absolutely refuses to cross the wall, regardless of what tactics and commands she uses to try to goad him over.

Depending on whether or not the HBO showrunners take that aversion to the wall to heart, or choose to ignore it, it could make a big difference in how the final showdown unfolds. If Drogon and Rhaegal refuse to heed Khaleesi, everything could change. While it’s fun to speculate on what could happen based on the history of events leading up to the final confrontation, it’s nothing more than guesswork and the team at HBO has shown on multiple occasions that they have no problem straying from the books.

Each of the excerpts can be read in full on the George Martin website.