Busy Phillips ‘Scared’ To Admit She Was Raped At Age 14

Actress and social media mogul Busy Phillips admitted in a new Instagram post that she was sexually abused at the age of 14. She posted her story the same day that Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was guilty of assaulting her when they were teens.

Radar Online reported that the actress posted a photo of herself at the age of 14 to her Instagram, where she made the stunning admission.

“This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words,” she said heartbreakingly on the social media sharing site.

Philipps took her chance to reveal how Ford’s testimony inspired her to reveal her own dark past.

“Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us.” She continued. “I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault against Ford more than 35 years ago. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Philipps is just one of several celebrities who have publicly spoken out in support of Ford by revealing their troubling pasts.

Padma Lakshmi, Lili Reinhart, and Alyssa Milano are among the stars who have shared their sexual assault stories.

Lakshmi penned an article for the New York Times, which she linked to her Instagram page with the caption, “I wrote an Op-Ed for @nytimes about something terrible that happened to me in my youth, something that happens to young women every day.”

Reinhart posted her story shortly after the accusations against Harvey Weinstein appeared. She noted on her Tumblr account that she was assaulted while on a date.

Milano, who attended the Senate hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, explained why she did not report her sexual assault to police about 30 years ago in a story for Vox.

Milano stated, “It took me years after my assault to voice the experience to my closest friends. It took me three decades to tell my parents that the assault had even happened. I never filed a police report. I never told officials. I never tried to find justice for my pain because justice was never an option.”

Busy Phillips has over 1.2M Instagram followers. On her social media page, she shares pictures and stories of her life as a mother, actress, and activist.

Philipps’ memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, will hit stores October 16.