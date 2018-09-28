Kim Kardashian Says Scott Disick Wants To Have Another Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning to have another baby together? Kim Kardashian drops a bombshell during this week’s new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to a Sept. 28 report by People Magazine, a new clip from Sunday’s brand new episode of KUWTK has been released, and it reveals that Scott Disick wants to have a fourth child with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian is all for it.

In the clip, Kim tells her friend, Larsa Pippen, that Scott texted her and told her that he wants to have one more baby with Kourtney. Kim also admits that Kourt also wants another child and that despite being in relationships with other people, the couple should get together and have one more kid.

“So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more. I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend — we get it. They don’t even have to have sex. It could be IVF,” Kardashian told Pippen.

Kim then concocts a plan to email her entire family and tell them they should get on board with the plan, and try to coax Scott and Kourtney into considering having a fourth child together. However, there is one problem.

Khloe Kardashian soon calls Kim and tells her that she had mistakenly emailed the plan to Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian later tells the camera that she continues to hold out hope that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will get back together, and that she wants them to have another child.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian would love to see Kourtney and Scott back together now. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim and her famous family all really love Scott, and think it would be wonderful if he and Kourtney could work past their issues and put their family back together.

“Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him. She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having fun living the single life. After splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, back in August, Kourt has been spotted having fun with friends and is even rumored to be dating 20-year-old model, Luka Sabbat.