‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Murder Mix Up, A Couple Finally Commits

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there could be a cliffhanger Friday in store.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) escapes the DiMera mansion and heads to the hospital to finish her murder plot against Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Kristen will be angry that the bullet that hit Marlena didn’t kill her, and she’ll sneak into the hospital room in hope of finishing the job. However, there is one thing that Kristen doesn’t know. Marlena’s body has actually been switched out with that of her doppelganger, Hattie Adams.

Marlena’s friends, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), along with her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), concocted a plan to switch Marlena, who is in a coma and was scheduled to be taken off life support, with Hattie.

Hattie pretended to be Marlena and wake up from her coma, but things are getting even more difficult now. Not only has Hattie been causing problems with her demands, but she may be in danger as Kristen will want to kill her, believing that she is the real Marlena.

Meanwhile, Hattie will get at least one of her wishes. Days of our Lives spoilers confirm that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will preside over an “unusual” wedding, likely hinting that Hattie’s request to marry John will be granted, despite the fact that he only loves Marlena.

In the latest #DAYS, accusations are flying in Salem P.D.!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/9YPrIzByNV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 20, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will find a shocking piece of evidence in the case against Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Will the evidence prove that Ben did start the fire that nearly killed Hope’s daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), or will it clear Ben’s name once and for all?

Days of our Lives fans have been watching as Ben and Ciara dance around each other and the attraction they feel towards one another. However, after the latest evidence in the case linked Ben to the fire, Ciara finally decided to throw in the towel on the friendship.

Now she’ll go running back to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and it seems that she’ll finally be ready to commit to a relationship with him. The two could share a steamy scene or two, but if the new evidence clears Ben then the pair will likely be doomed.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.