Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Kelly Gale Goes Topless On Instagram In Sexy Photos

One of Victoria’s Secret’s fashion show supermodels, Kelly Gale, has been posting photos on Instagram that show off as much of her sensational figure as possible according to The Daily Mail. In her latest few snaps posted to the platform, Gale can be seen posing topless, which prompted some comments that she is up to her old tricks again. While some models tend to tone down their social media after landing a spot on the Victoria’s Secret team, Gale has kept on posting in a business as usual fashion, the same as she did before hearing she landed the VS gig.

Gale, who is a Ford’s model working primarily in New York and Paris per her Model page, has appeared in the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Playboy, and she did some work for Victoria’s Secret in 2014, 2016, and 2017, walking in their annual fashion show as she will again this year. The 23-year-old is of Indian and Australian heritage which accounts for what some have described as her exotic look. She holds Swedish and Australian citizenry, and call Gothanburg her home, but lives in New York with her boyfriend due to her grueling work schedule including heavy travel per her interview with Grazia.

While some confuse Gale as an official Victoria’s Secret Angel, she is not. While she walks the runway for the brand regularly, she has not been put under one of their angel contracts yet, although that may still be in her future. Each year, all models hoping to walk the runway in the annual VS fashion show must audition, aside from angels and special invites such as Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Gale was only 13 when she was discovered, but her parents refused to allow her to work at that time. After a year, they began allowing her to take select jobs, her biggest of which was for H&M. Since then, she has walked or posed for many of the major brands in fashion, and has a resume of shoots that includes covers for Teen Vogue, Vogue Italia, and Elle.

Gale is a well known fitness enthusiast, that often posts photos of her grueling workouts on Instagram where she discloses that she sometimes works out two to three times each day to maintain her figure. Walking, boxing, and yoga are among her favorite workout components, and she is a stickler for a healthy meal as an be seen by her food snaps.