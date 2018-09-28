Snooki ‘Crying’ Over Jenni Farley Surprise Split From Roger Mathews

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is “crying” over Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s surprise divorce filing from her husband of three years, Roger Mathews.

The couple shares two children together, Meilani and Greyson.

Polizzi sent love to her Jersey Shore BFF after news broke on September 27 that Farley filed for divorce from her husband several weeks earlier.

“Stop I’m crying,” Polizzi, 30, commented on E! News’ Instagram post about their friendship and Farley’s split.

She also sent Farley a poignant message via Instagram as she promoted the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to hit MTV.

“We are forever, my love @jwoww,” Polizzi wrote alongside a screenshot of the two women in a scene from the episode.

Us Weekly confirmed that Farley, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews, citing irreconcilable differences.

The news site also reported that the couple had been struggling for “at least six months.”

“Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen,” a source explained to Us. “He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

Mathews admitted in a tearful Instagram video to his followers that the couple had indeed split.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he began. “She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one. … I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back.”

After several years of dating after meeting while she was taping the third season of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, NJ in 2011. Farley and Mathews tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on October 8, 2015.

The Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from Mathews on September 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

Tabloid reports issues between the couple came early this year after Mathews posted on Instagram that his wife was having “a midlife crisis” had “flying off to Miami” to film a new season of the MTV series.

The post said his wife left her husband “for a really jacked dude from the club.” It went on to say that he made up the last part and was “blessed to have what we have and grateful for it.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 is a continuation of the antics of the crew from the MTV series Jersey Shore. The series stars Farley, Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 airs Thursdays on MTV.