‘Dance Moms’ Star Has ‘No Remorse’ For Bad Behavior Despite Prison Time, Per ‘Radar’

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has allegedly not learned from her past mistakes, despite spending time in prison and managing a devastating health crisis, per Radar Online.

The Dance Moms star reportedly has gone back to her old ways as reported by Radar.

Miller is currently filming a new season of Dance Moms.

A source close to the production remarked to Radar, “Abby is just as difficult to work with as she was before jail and cancer.”

“She has no remorse for any of her past behaviors,” the source continued.

The insider then added, “Abby makes work unpleasant and she is a full-blown narcissist!”

Radar report also alleges that Miller is having difficulty getting students to come to her for coaching, as many are afraid of her tough ways.

A former student told Radar that Miller is “universally disliked” by her students.

“They have started filming and apparently they will pick up from inside the hospital where Abby needs to build a team from scratch,” a source told Radar. “She’s starting all over, a full reset.”

Apparently, there have been issues finding cast members for the Lifetime series because many parents do not want their children belittled on-camera.

Miller has always taken a tough stance with her students, including Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler. JoJo Siwa, Camryn Bridges, and Nia Frazier.

She was often by Lifetime’s cameras screaming at students and criticizing them for work she felt was not up to par.

Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for not reporting an international monetary transaction. She also reportedly concealed bankruptcy assets.

The Dance Moms star was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after being transferred to a halfway house upon serving her sentence.

In March, Miller had been transferred from the prison to a halfway house in Van Nuys, California but she then had to be rushed to the hospital.

Back in May, Radar reported that Miller’s treatment for her cancer had reportedly not been working. The site also noted that Miller was planning to file a lawsuit against FVI Victorville, where she was incarcerated.

Radar noted in their report that Miller complained about having pain, but she alleges that the prison’s staff and its team would not allow her the proper medical treatment.

An insider remarked in the May Radar report that prison officials thought Miller was “being a drama queen” and that she “just wanted to get out of prison.”

Dance Moms airs on Lifetime.