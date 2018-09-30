Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt has been rocking the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2013 and has been an Angel since 2015. The 29-year-old blonde beauty is also a spokesperson for Free People, a brand she has represented since 2013.

The veteran model, who has been rising in popularity lately, has spoken about how working for Victoria’s Secret serves as a daily inspiration for her in a 2016 interview with W Magazine.

“What I love about Victoria’s Secret is that they represent strong, confident and empowered women. And as a model, I’ve always seen that as the ultimate goal.”

Hunt has also recently ventured into a new project. The model is taking part in Glimpse, which is Futurism’s first original, narrative drama, the Inquisitr previously reported. Hunt shared a video clip, in which she can be heard narrating the possibility of a different type of science-fiction inspired future. She appeared to be a sort of news reporter, sporting an all-black outfit with a black suit and a tight top-bun.

Hunt has also attracted a following on social media, particularly Instagram, where she frequently shares sultry snaps of herself with her 2.9 million followers. Check out the following snaps to see what the fuss is all about.

No.1: Dog Days

Hunt was thoroughly enjoyed her summer, as this snap is a testament to. The model is captured here sitting on a poolside lounger donning nothing but a tiny bikini bottom accompanied by her dog.

No. 2: Fresh Outta The Shower

In this August snap, Hunt shared a glimpse of herself feeling nice and fresh after stepping out of the shower. The picture shows the model posing right outside the bathroom door wearing a barely-there underwear bottom. The photo is sensual yet artsy.

No. 3: Boat

The blonde bombshell stunned in this snap that sees her standing in a boat looking toward the horizon. Hunt is wearing distressed oversized jeans paired with a white crop top.

No. 4: Black & White

In her most recent post, Hunt shared an incredible shot of herself lying naked in a vintage chair, covering herself with her strategically placed arms.

No. 5: White Bikini

In this snap, the model flaunted her incredible figure by donning a barely-there white bikini. To complete her summer look, Hunt is wearing her hair up in a messy bun as she holds a smoothie in her right hand.

No. 6: Mermaid

Hunt gave her fans something to talk about with this Aug. 22 picture that features the model sitting up in the nude with her long blonde tresses cascading past her shoulders to cover her bare chest.

No. 7: ‘After Dark’

In this artsy snap, Hunt explored her party-girl side by posing in a daring set of lingerie featuring black lace and a shiny fabric. The model is seen posing in a room with pictures of famous musicians on the wall.

No. 8: The Madonna Look

In this June post, the model embraced a 1980s-inspired look featuring shades, frizzy hair and hoop earrings. Hunt is wearing a black skimpy bodysuit with a cutout in the midsection that exposes her toned abs and underboob.

No. 9: A Bahamian Vacation

Flaunting her gorgeous body, Hunt donned a sexy laced one-piece lingerie in this snap. She is posing in the bedroom during a trip to the Bahamas.

No. 10: A Game Of Pool

Hunt looks oh-so-good sitting on a pool table wearing a print mini dress. The model is wearing her hair down and rocking red lipstick with matching red heels to complete her look.