Brett Kavanaugh Explains The Meaning Of Yearbook Terms ‘Boofed,’ ‘Devil’s Triangle,’ & ‘FFFFFFourth Of July’

While several media outlets, pundits, and social media users suggested that the random comments on Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook pertained to his sexual escapades as a teenager, the Supreme Court nominee gave his own explanations of what certain terms meant during Thursday’s Senate testimony about the sexual assault accusations made against him.

In a recap of Kavanaugh’s explanations of the controversial quotes, CBS News wrote that the Georgetown Preparatory School alumnus’ yearbook page included the phrase, “Judge, have you boofed yet?” This was interpreted as a reference to author Mark Judge, who, together with Kavanaugh, was accused by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her in 1982, when she was 15 and Kavanaugh and Judge were 17.

Similarly, CBS News noted that Judge’s yearbook page featured the phrase, “Bart, have you boofed yet?” Although it has yet to be confirmed by Kavanaugh whether the character was based on him or not, Judge’s 1997 memoir, Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk, featured a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh.”

Despite the apparent allusions to teenage drinking, Kavanaugh told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Thursday that “boofed” referred to an in-joke he and Judge had about flatulence, adding that he wouldn’t have minded making flatulence jokes on his yearbook page when he was a teenager.

According to CNN, the term “Devil’s Triangle” was another one of the unusual and potentially controversial terms mentioned in Brett Kavanaugh’s senior yearbook page, as different online sources hinted that the words had some sexual connotations. This was an opinion shared by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is representing Julie Swetnick, a woman who recently alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge were present at a party where she was gang-raped.

When asked to explain the term in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh said that “Devil’s Triangle” was actually a drinking game similar to quarters, where players try to toss coins into shot glasses. He said that the game is played with “three glasses in a triangle,” though as CNN noted, Devil’s Triangle doesn’t seem to be a popular version of quarters.

Aside from “Devil’s Triangle,” Avenatti also mentioned another term from Kavanaugh’s yearbook page, suggesting on Twitter that the words “FFFFFFourth of July” were an acronym for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F**k them, Forget them.” According to the Supreme Court nominee, the term was another in-joke, as it referred to a high school friend who “wound up” his F’s before dropping the F-word.

The three terms mentioned above were just a few of those found on Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook page that caught the attention of people keeping tabs on his sexual assault case. According to CBS News, Kavanaugh confirmed that “Beach Week Ralph Club — Biggest Contributor” pertained to him throwing up due to his possible consumption of “beer [or] spicy food,” as “Ralph” is a popular slang term for vomiting.

The words “Renate Alumnius [sic],” on the other hand, referred to Kavanaugh’s friend, Renate Schroeder, who was among a group of 65 women who defended him in a letter to the Senate before she eventually rescinded her support, per CNN. Earlier in the week, two of Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmates spoke to the New York Times, with one alleging that he and his football teammates were “very disrespectful, at least verbally” toward Schroeder, and both suggesting that the players often bragged about their supposed sexual relations with her.