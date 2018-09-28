Samantha Markle has been at her long-estranged half-sister’s throat for months now. When Prince Harry announced he would be marrying Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her family seemed to quickly spiral out of control as they sought their 15-minutes of fame.

Unfortunately for the Markles, Meghan and Harry, along with the rest of the royal family, has shown grace as they ignore the vitriol being tossed at them through both social and mainstream media from Thomas Markle (Meghan’s father), Thomas Markle Jr. (Meghan’s half-brother) and Samantha.

Despite months of stony silence from the Sussex’s following numerous disgusting comments from Samantha, the duchess’ older half-sister has now made a rather thinly veiled threat that she will see her sister, regardless of Meghan and the royal family’s wishes, according to E! News.

Samantha is currently in Italy already, and is now saying she will travel to London, whether the duchess likes it or not. Her publicist Rob Cooper shared the news.

“After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left. I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not.”

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

Samantha also then took to her private Twitter account sharing an ominous tweet that read, “Will be there soon.”

It’s unclear whether this trip to the UK will actually happen or not, as Samantha has previously made outlandish claims that have turned out to be wildly false, such as her participation in the new Celebrity Big Brother series. Even if she does make her way across the channel, she is unlikely to be welcomed to Kensington Palace with a cup of tea.

Given her vicious tweets about Meghan, Harry, and the royal family in general, it also seems highly implausible that the duchess is at all unaware of her sister’s somewhat sad attempts to get her attention.

And even if Meghan were to suddenly “bow to daddy” as Samantha wants her to, it’s not exactly as though Samantha seems like the type to back off and leave her sister alone.

Samantha seems very much the attention-seeking type, changing her surname back to Markle only a month or two ago after going by the name Samantha Grant for years. On Meghan’s birthday, she took to Twitter to call the new duchess Cruella De Vil, and on Harry’s birthday she likened him to a hamster via social media.

Is it any wonder Meghan has no interest in a relationship with her sister?