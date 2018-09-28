MLB Rumors: Mike Trout Could Sign First $500 Million MLB Contract

Putting nine zeros behind a number is a lot of zeros, and a big number, especially when talking in terms of dollars. No one in MLB history has signed a $500 million dollar contract, but Bleacher Report believes that the Angels’ Mike Trout could be the first to do so and that it could happen this winter. It’s not just Bleacher Report speculating on all of this.

Numerous news outlets have weighed in the past two days with a similar take on the issue as well, that the Angels’ front office is ready to tie-up Trout for as long into the future as they can, and if it takes a record-breaking “lifetime contract” to do that, so be it. Trout’s resume is well known. He’s a two-time MVP, Rookie of the Year winner, seven-time All-Star, and just for fun, to this point of his career, he has never finished lower than fourth in MVP balloting per Baseball Reference.

Having just turned 27 in August, Trout is entering what are traditionally the peak years for an MLB player, so it stands to reason that at worst, the Angels can bet on his production remaining static per Jon Heyman at Fancred. That slash line is significant, as over 162 games, Trout averages a.307 BA, 36 homers, 99 ribbies, 121 runs scored, a.990 OPS, and an oWAR of 63.2. Those are in the range of legendary caliber numbers.

Angels expected to offer Mike Trout a lifetime contract this winter, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/MJRBvoIz1E pic.twitter.com/leUvFzFjSN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2018

Trout is currently earning $34.083 million per season, and cannot opt for free agency until 2021 per The Sports Post. While it is a good deal, and the Angels do have him under club control, the time to do a new deal for him is now. Trout has proved he can steadily produce at a high rate, which wasn’t a given when he signed the six-year deal he is currently in. The landscape of pay scales has changed since then too. Giancarlo Stanton eclipsed $300 million, and there is talk that either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, both huge talents but less accomplished than Trout, could potentially fetch $400 million or more this winter.

Will the Angels make Mike Trout MLB's 1st $500M man? https://t.co/jUSDgJcqUZ pic.twitter.com/5Mgvsxl1vp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2018

For the Angels to stay ahead of the game, and even potentially save money over the long haul, offering Trout a lifetime-type contract upwards of $500 million isn’t that far-fetched. He is the franchise face, locking him in long-term can attract better complementary talent, and in a few years time, $400-500 million contract could be looked upon as being a deal according to The Comeback.

The kicker to all of this is that Ken Rosenthal, currently with The Athletic, has gone on the record that the Angels are looking to extend Trout now. Then there is also the fact that Mike Trout has previously approached the Angels looking for a very long-term deal, maybe not a lifetime, but in the 10+ year range according to CBS, so it would appear he is open to the idea of spending his career with the Angels.