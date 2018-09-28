According to Forbes, Instagram has more than 500 million active users and is the second largest social media platform after Facebook. Many celebrities, models, and actresses use the site to post sexy and semi-nude photos of themselves.

Here’s a collection of some of the hottest female celebrity photos on Instagram.

1. Nude Reflections

British model Demi Rose is known for posting sultry and sexy photos of herself in lingerie or bikinis. This time, she took it all off and struck a pose showing off her voluptuous curves in just a pair of black high-heel boots. The mirrors behind her gave her fans the perfect view of her curvy backside.

2. Sexy Lingerie

Kylie Jenner typically posts photos of herself in lingerie and bikinis for her 115.8 million followers. This one shows the television personality wearing a black, lace fishnet bra and black string thong with designs around the waistband. She hugs a pillow as she gazes at the camera.

3. Beach Day

Model Emily Ratajkowski has a stunning figure and isn’t shy about showing off her bikini photos to her 19.7 million followers. This red suit complements her sculpted body and teases fans by revealing the sides of her perky breasts.

4. “Goodbye Interview”

Model and Paper Towns actress Cara Delevingne earned over two million likes on her sexy black-and-white photo shoot inside an old parlor room. Wearing an open, long black coat spread open to reveal a lack of undergarments, the stunning model leans back in a chair with both elbows propped up on the arms and one hand holding a cigarette. She paired the coat with black mid-thigh stockings, black boots, and smokey eye makeup.

5. “Morning Stretch”

Model Gigi Hadid doesn’t disappoint her 43.5 million followers as she posts sexy and sultry photos from photo shoots all over the world. This photo features her in a white crop top pulled up over the bottom of her breasts, ripped unbutton jeans and large hoop earrings.

6. The Garden

Model and television personality Kendall Jenner poses completely in the nude as she lays stomach-down on a stone picnic table in a garden. Her curves, flawless skin, and dark makeup give the photo an air of mystery.

7. Splash in the Pool

Model and actress Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous and happy as she shows off her curves and cleavage in a pool series. She lets one of her bikini straps teasingly slip down her shoulder, appearing to have just burst out of the pool with water still flowing off her body.

8. “Run the Roads”

English singer Rita Ora is another who loves to pose in bikinis. Her black bikini top exposes plenty of underboob, drawing the eye down her toned and sculpted abdomen.

9. Perfectly Zen

Fifty-two-year-old actress Halle Berry poses topless in a headstand in the middle of a forest of bamboo trees. Known for her fitness and health posts, Berry also posts many sexy semi-nude photos on her Instagram.

10. “Poison Ivy”

Singer Rihanna poses here for the “So Stoned” collection in a long, light-pink fur coat and jeweled knee-length high heels. She teases her 64.7 million followers with the coat open across her chest and legs and pairs the sexy outfit with a stack of glittering silver necklaces. The look is called “Poison Ivy.”