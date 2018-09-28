‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino’s Quickie Vegas Wedding

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio got married on the September 27 episode of the MTV reality series where they made a promise to be “bros” for life.

DelVecchio “committed” to his best pal Guadagnino in a quickie Vegas ceremony complete with a cake and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating.

During a dinner with fellow Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DelVecchio clinked his glass and made an announcement: He and his bro-Vinny would be having a “bromittment ceremony.”

“I never thought that boys weekend would end up with two of my boys getting married,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro quipped. “Every trip just gets weirder and weirder.”

The couple hightailed it to a Vegas chapel where they had a “bromittment” ceremony, where they promised to be friends for life.

Sorrentino helped Vinny prepare for his big moment, complete with a tiara and veil.

“I look like a beekeeper,” Guadagnino laughed.

You are cordially invited to the most bromantic wedding of the year! Get an exclusive look at Pauly D and Vinny's #JerseyShore wedding. https://t.co/pLcsrzUlNP pic.twitter.com/fIWIumR7Uu — E! News (@enews) September 26, 2018

“You guys are so beautiful together, it’s crazy,” Ronnie remarked,

“I never pictured my bride to have a beard,” DelVecchio remarked, as reported by Vulture.

“You’re orange, I’m pale. You have muscles, and I don’t,” Guadagnino told DelVecchio at the altar. “But at the end of the day, you’re the Ying to my yang, and I want to do T-Shirt Time together for the rest of our life.”

The Elvis officiant then pronounced them “brother and brother” and they hugged to seal the deal.

Fans were thrilled to see the pals make a commitment to one another. They have had each other’s backs throughout their journey on Jersey Shore.

In the past several weeks, fans have seen the two grow closer. Case in point: When DelVecchio had to leave their Vegas abode to hit the road for a few days, Vinny missed his pal. So he took a hair gel bottle, put a photo of his best friend’s face on it and carried it around while DelVecchio was gone.

In return, when Guadagnino had to return home during filming due to a death in the family, DelVecchio made a “little Vinny” by putting his face on a piece of string cheese and wearing it on his neck.

This isn’t going to be the only wedding on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Sorrentino tweeted to fans that his wedding to Lauren Pesce will be televised on the MTV reality show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation also stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.