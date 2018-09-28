‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Takes Swipe At Donald Trump After Christine Blasey Ford Testimony

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin has spoken out about being sexually assaulted on the heels of the riveting testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford during her Supreme Court hearing on September 27. Ford testified that Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were teenagers.

Sweetin spoke out in support about her own experience on Instagram. In the post, the actress wore a camouflage jacket with a patch on the back that said, “What doesn’t kill you f***s you up mentally.”

The Fuller House star remarked, “I stand with her. I AM her.”

The photo also shows the actress with her back to the camera.

“I was the girl who never reported because I blamed myself. I was the woman who never reported because I didn’t want to go through the pain and ridicule,” she noted in the Instagram post.

Sweetin then went on to say that in watching Ford’s testimony in front of a panel of mostly men, she noted what she witnessed was not just her bravery, but a bigger issue surrounding women.

“What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatized when they do come forward,” Sweetin noted.

She then slammed those who condemn women for not coming forward when the assault reportedly happens.

Sweetin said that people remark if the assault was “real” it would have been reported when it happened, but noted that many times, these types of assault happen when women were children or young girls.

This seems to be a direct swipe and President Donald Trump’s comments on Twitter when Ford came forward with her claims of abuse by Kavanaugh.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Sweetin then noted that it was “easier to stay quiet” then report assaults because the victim becomes victimized again by those she speaks out against.

Sweetin also promised her followers that she would take action moving forward to help survivors of sexual assault and would “not sit still nor stay quiet.”

Fuller House airs on Netflix. The show also stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.