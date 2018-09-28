Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Jokes She Feels ‘Like A House’

Pregnant Hilary's growing baby bump was on full display.

Hilary Duff is proudly showing off her baby bump while joking that she feels as though she’s “like a house” as she awaits the impending birth of her second child. The former Lizzie McGuire actress cradled her bump in a cute boomerang video posted to her official Instagram account which showed her smiling from ear to ear.

The pregnant singer and actress, who’s currently starring in the TV Land series Younger, showed off her growing bump and her happy smile in the clip.

“Well when you feel like a house @ninezeroone can really lift a girls spirits!” Duff joked in the caption of the clip she uploaded for her 10.3 million followers on September 27. “That and my @perle_mer dress.”

But while Hilary’s joking that she feels as though she’s the size of a house during her second pregnancy, her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma, the star certainly hasn’t shied away from showing off her growing bump on social media ever since announcing her big baby news in the summer.

The latest bumping boomerang video came shortly after Hilary shared the most adorable photo with her sister Haylie Duff putting her hands on her growing middle as they posed together outdoors for a sweet family photo. The snap was in honor of National Daughter Day.

“Don’t know how I missed #nationaldaughterday but here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking,” Duff captioned the picture she posted to her Instagram account, adding a red heart emoji to her very sweet post for her sister and unborn daughter.

“I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter!” Hilary then continued, sweetly adding, “I don’t know what I possibly did so right! #waitingonyouB.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Duff also put her baby bump on display with Haylie’s 3-month-old daughter as she sported a bikini during what appeared to be a family pool day.

Hilary let little Lulu sit on her bare baby bump in the adorable photos she shared on Instagram.

Speaking to Byrdie in a candid interview about her second pregnancy back in August, the pregnant singer and actress admitted that she’s actually been a lot more relaxed with her pregnancy this time around and hasn’t been as stressed as she was when she was expecting her first son, now 6-year-old Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“There’s a lot less time to think about what’s going on, to be honest with you. I’ve worked a lot more this time around [and] honestly, I’m busy with Luca. He’s my full-time, all the time,” Hilary confessed of her second pregnancy has been different to her first.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She also admitted that she’s been much easier on herself when she has an ache or pain and hasn’t been busy googling what the issue could be because she’s gotten used to what being pregnant feels like.

“With this pregnancy, if I have an ache or a pain, I just think, ‘Well, I’m pregnant’. Not like, ‘What is the cause of that?’ You know?” Duff continued of how she’s been a little easier going this time around. “At the end of the day, I’m tired and I don’t have time for all that,” the “Wake Up” singer added.

As reported by ELLE, Hilary and Matthew announced back in June that they’re expecting their first child together. They also confirmed at the time that their bundle of joy is a little girl but haven’t publicly announced Duff’s exact due date.