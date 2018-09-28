Mark Judge Adds New Denial Of Brett Kavanaugh Alleged High School Assault

Mark Judge, one of the central figures U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault against Christine Blasey Ford back in high school more than 30 years ago, issued a new statement after her hearing Thursday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh fought desperately to keep his nomination to the nation’s highest court alive against several allegations of sexual misconduct. The current federal appeals court judge issued his strongest denial yet against Ford’s claims Thursday during the hearing.

Ford said in her initial allegations and again Thursday that Judge, who was also a high school student at the time, witnessed Kavanaugh attack Ford and in gripping testimony alleged that both laughed about it.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” Blasey testified about the alleged incident she said occurred in 1982 when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, according to the Huffington Post.

“I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another,” she continued.

Ford charged that it was Kavanaugh and Judge that cornered her in a room during a house party, with Kavanaugh covering her mouth when she tired to scream for help and then tried to take off her clothes, the website stated.

Christine Blasey Ford testifies in from of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Judge, who had already issued a statement denying the incident, sent another statement through his attorney to Judiciary Committee chair U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley after Ford’s testimony Thursday doubling down on his recollection.

“As I stated in my attorney [sic], Barbara Ven Gelder’s September 18, 2018, letter, I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved,” Judge’s statement read.

“We have told the committee that I do not want to comment about these events publicly. As a recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor, I have struggled with depression and anxiety. As a result, I avoid public speaking.”

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school, but we have not spoken directly in several years. I do not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes. I am knowingly submitting this letter under penalty of felony,” Ford concluded.

Judge had been in hiding since the news broke but a Washington Post reporter found him at the home of a friend in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The newspaper said a car in the driveway contained a package addressed to Judge at the Potomac home, along with clothes and comic books.

The Post stated that in Judge’s memoir, Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk, published in 1997, he wrote how he “lusted after girls” at Catholic schools and referenced a passed-out “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who drank too much and once threw up in a car.