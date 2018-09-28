‘Star Wars’ Actress Rachel Butera Mocks Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s Voice

Psychology professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, giving her confirmation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982. Social media users reacted in many different ways, with some supporting Ford as she was questioned about the trauma and others calling her a “liar” or “jealous.”

One celebrity Twitter user, Rachel Butera, the voice actress for General Leia in animated film Star Wars: Resistance, posted a tweet and video, which she later deleted, mocking the professor’s voice as she gave her testimony, reported The Verge.

In a mocking voice, the actress said, “This is how I sound. I know it’s a surprise to even me that I talk this way and I’m a doctor and a grown woman. I sound like I’m still back at that high school party. I can’t help it. I just have this kind of a voice, like a baby, even though I’m a doctor and I’m on this media circus political stage and I have kids myself. I don’t know why I speak with vocal fry. But you can listen to my testimony and hear that a grown woman sounds this way.”

The post by Butera shows that there is a large number of women Republican women who are quick to dismiss Ford’s claims and her testimony or call it unreliable and an outright fabrication. CNN‘s Randi Kaye spoke to Republican women in Florida about the sexual allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The women made comments including, “We’re talking about a 15-year-old girl, which I respect. I’m a woman, I respect. But we’re talking about a 17-year-old boy, in high school, testosterone running high. Tell me what boy hasn’t done this in high school. Please, I would like to know.”

Another said, “I have no sympathy. Perhaps maybe she had that moment she liked him. And maybe he didn’t pay attention to her afterward and he went out with another girl, she got bigger, whatever the situation is, they’re kids.”

Other attempts to invalidate Ford’s testimony included more mocking comments about her high-pitched, shaking voice as she recounted the sexual assault and calling her untrustworthy because she traveled to Washington D.C. by plane despite claiming she was afraid of flying.

In a follow-up tweet, Butera apologized for the video she posted, calling it a “mistake,” writes the HuffPost.