Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Snap In A Completely See-Through Dress, ‘Classy’

Sofia's giving a glimpse at herself in a unique dress back in the '90s.

Sofia Vergara shared a throwback modeling snap with her fans this week while wearing a pretty unique dress. The Modern Family actress posted the photo from the 1990s on her official Instagram account, which showed her posing during a photo shoot in a blue crochet dress with holes all the way down.

The snap showed the star with her arms crossed over her chest as she stared seductively at the camera while showing off a whole lot of skin in her almost completely see-through ensemble.

Her outfit was so skimpy that Vergara’s black underwear could be seen peeking through the large holes.

Sofia, who was sporting much lighter hair in the photo taken more than two decades ago, then joked about the look in the caption, hilariously tagging the post with the sarcastic hashtag #classy.

She also added the hashtags #tbt and #the90’s and then four crying laughing emojis.

But while Vergara was poking a little fun at herself by sharing the throwback model photo, her fans clearly appreciated the star showing off her skills in front of the camera.

“Wow totally gorgeous!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the throwback snap shared this week, while another told the actress they thought she only gets “better with age.”

“You don’t age. Staying gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote on the social media site after seeing Sofia back in her modeling days.

The latest throwback snap Vergara opted to share with her fans came shortly after the Hot Pursuit actress clapped back at a troll on social media who suggested she may have gone under the knife to alter her appearance after claiming they thought she’d been looking a little different lately.

As the Inquisitr reported, Sofia hit back after a fan commented on one of her social media photos by suggesting she may have undergone plastic surgery to alter her face.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Lately, I’ve been noticing that u did something to your face…,” the Instagram user wrote. “I can’t find what but your face looks a little bit different now.”

Vergara then responded with a pretty blunt clap back, telling them, “It’s called ageing.”

But her latest throwback photo shared on Instagram certainly isn’t the first time the star, who’s most famous for her role as Gloria in ABC’s Modern Family, has shown off a look from her days as a model.

As reported by W magazine last year, Vergara shared a very sultry snap of herself pulling a model pose back in the ’90s in December where she looked almost unrecognizable in a shoot from 1992.

“#tbt Bogota 1992,” Sofia captioned the photo, adding a crying laughing emoji to her post.