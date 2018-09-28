All The Times Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Babies Were The Cutest Celebrity Kids On Instagram

Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend are a happy family of four with their two children, 2-year-old girl Luna Simone Stephens and 4-month old baby boy Miles Theodore Stephens. Teigen has documented her little ones’ lives on her Instagram page as they experience the world around them, attend events, go on vacations, and as she catches them just being their adorable selves.

The proud momma also writes about her parenting experiences on her Twitter page, relaying hilarious anecdotes and taking her fans through the crazy and joyous ride that is being a parent. One of her posts that received the most likes read, “when luna is awake i want her to sleep and when she is asleep i want her awake. this is my parenting life.”

Browse through the top 10 photos of cuties Luna and Miles.

1. Hello world!

“hey dudes!”

2. Ready to learn

“first week of school???? they had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. she loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

3. Family Vacation

“we made it home! (photo for photo purposes, not approved seating by the FAA).”

4. Family Photo Shoot

“‘Luna. Luna please. Luna one smile. Please for mama. Okay that’s fine you don’t have to. Don’t listen to people that tell you to smile. But please can you smile. No it’s ok nevermind. Maybe one smile?'”

5. Zoo Adventures

“no idea what animal this is but i love it”

6. All Smiles

“my girl”

7. Mom And Son

“Look at this tush!!!???? After this nugget’s early arrival, @PampersUS preemie diapers from the hospital were the only things that fit his teeny tiny body. Now, Miles has officially graduated to @PampersPure (like his big sister) – they’re free of fragrance, lotion and parabens, making them SO soft and gentle on his delicate newborn skin. Here’s to many more”

8. Proud Dad

“Brunch with my boys!”

9. Sibling Love

10. Baby Luna