Khloe Kardashian Stands Up To Troll Who Made Ugly Remark About Her Daughter’s Skin Color

Khloe Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter True Thompson on Instagram on Thursday but was taken aback by users who left ugly comments about her baby’s skin color.

Late on Thursday, Khloe took to Twitter to show her indignation at how trolls delete their comments as soon as she responds to them, saying she deserves to be able to defend herself, the Daily Mail pointed out.

“I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

In the snap she posted to Instagram earlier in the day, 5-month-old True Thompson is seated on a poolside at her famous mom’s Calabasas mansion. The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family is wearing a multi-colored leopard print bathing suit, which fades from pink to blue to yellow. She also donned a bright yellow head scarf on her head, paired with diamond studded earrings.

Khloe gushed over her True in the caption of the photo, using the lyrics to the song “My Girl” along with music note emoji to sum up how she feels about her daughter. The post racked up more than 4.1 million likes, a high amount compared to other posts by Khloe.

It is unclear what comment Khloe was referring to in her tweet, but a few others can still be seen in the photo’s comment section. One example is a response in a thread in which fans are complimenting True’s skin color, calling it “exotic” and “beautiful.”

“They r lying to u.. u already know the truth..” the comment read.

Other “nasty criticism” she received included a user who called her family “racist against your own kind,” referring to the fact that some of Khloe’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, also have biracial children.

Many of her fans, both on Instagram and on Twitter, stood by Khloe and True, commenting on how disrespectful it is to criticize a baby to her mother. Khloe seemed to be more upset that the trolls often delete her comment, denying her the chance to respond.

“We will not be defined by social media. And I don’t mind the critics but please just stick with what you have to say. Dont erase,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that “I’m also really annoyed because I spoke so calmly and eloquently when normally I am rash and f****** aggressive.”