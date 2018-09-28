NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart More Valuable To Celtics Than Terry Rozier, Says ‘Boston.com’s Chad Finn

Despite losing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in a season-injury, the Boston Celtics still managed to establish an impressive performance last season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals and almost defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a best-of-seven series. Now that both superstars are 100 percent healthy, the Celtics are emerging as the top favorite to fully dominate the Eastern Conference in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.

However, before the seasons starts, Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens will be needing to make a tough decision regarding his rotation. With Kyrie Irving expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart are set to compete for the role as the primary backup point guard.

In Boston.com‘s Sports Q, Chad Finn answered a question regarding who is more important for the Celtics between the two guards. Finn believes Marcus Smart is more valuable for the Celtics than Terry Rozier.

“To me, it’s Smart, just because his defense is game-changing, often against excellent players. (See the James Harden meltdown in the Celtics’ win over the Rockets last season). He gives them a palpable physical edge, and his determination seems to have affect the whole team in a positive way. I don’t think a lot of fans who get frustrated (rightfully) with his shooting recognize how important it was to re-sign him. Intangibles are exaggerated sometimes to justify praise of a player whose statistics aren’t exceptional. Smart’s intangible are real in a K.C. Jones/Don Chaney kind of way.”

Marcus Smart’s statistics may not be as good as other NBA superstars, but no one can deny that fact that the 24-year-old point guard played a major role in the Celtics’ success in the last four years. For Finn, the only way Terry Rozier will be more valuable than Smart is if Kyrie Irving goes down with an injury once again. Last season, Rozier showed his capability to become a starter, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc in the 19 games he played in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

With the presence of Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart, Boston is no longer an ideal place to stay for Terry Rozier. If he wants to continue to make a name in the league and speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar, it will be best for him to be on a team who can give more playing time and a permanent starting role.