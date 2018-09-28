‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 5 Spoilers Tease Appearance Of Super Saiyan 4 Vegito

Is Super Saiyan 4 Vegito enough to defeat Evil Saiyan Cumber?

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 4, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured the continuation of the battle between Son Goku, Vegeta, and Evil Saiyan Cumber. The enemy used his own Ki to create an artificial moon to transform into a Giant Ape. Unlike ordinary Saiyans, Cumber didn’t lose control of himself, and his incredible power easily defeated Vegito Super Saiyan Blue with Kaioken x20.

After being hit by a powerful Ki blast, Vegito separated into Son Goku and Vegeta. Cumber continued to go on a rampage, leaving Son Goku and Vegeta with no choice but to fight. When Cumber was about to crush Son Goku, Trunks decided to help. Unfortunately, his attack had no effect against the enemy. Golden Cooler also joined the fight, but like Trunks, he was not strong enough to match Cumber’s power.

Son Goku saved himself from being pulverized by transforming into Super Saiyan Blue. Son Goku combined his Blue form with Kaioken x20, but it was still not enough to take down the enemy. While joyfully watching the fight in his screen, Fu noticed that the chains and barriers in the Prison Planet are starting to break.

Fu immediately headed to their location and dealt with Cumber himself. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 4 showed Fu’s ability to absorb Ki using his sword and use it against the enemy. To bring Cumber back to his base form, Fu destroyed the artificial moon and attacked the Giant Ape. Fu told everyone to continue the fight and returned to his headquarters.

Super DB Heroes ep.5, set to start streaming on October 28th. More of the same…whatever that you've come to expect from this thing. https://t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/9YrPiH5xcg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 27, 2018

Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks were surprised to see Fu’s mysterious power. The Saiyan Prince was also starting to think about Fu’s true intention in bringing them to the Prison Planet. For the second time, Cumber unleashed an incredible amount of his evil aura and attacked the Z-fighters. Son Goku transformed into Super Saiyan God, and Cumber seemed to recognize his red hair.

In the spoilers posted by Todd Blankenship on Twitter, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 5, titled “Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito,” will air on October 28, 2016. The upcoming episode will feature the appearance of Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno, while Son Goku and Vegeta are busy fighting Cumber. To counter the enemy’s incredible power, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno will use the Potara earrings from Mai to fuse into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 5 is expected to reveal the difference in power between Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.