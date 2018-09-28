LeBron James Reveals L.A. Lakers Listen To Eminem On ‘White Boy Wednesdays’

LeBron James has never been able to say enough about his affinity for Eminem, but these days he does get to display what kind of zone the Detroit rapper’s music puts him in – thanks to the Lakers designating their midweek workout: ‘White Boy Wednesday.’

LeBron was asked, after L.A.’s most recent hump-day practice, if he would speak his thoughts on the bevy of Eminem tracks that had been blaring throughout the team’s Segundo, California training facility. In turn, not only did he express his favor for the playlist in question; the four-time NBA champ confessed that he happens to look forward to each occasion that it is put on rotation.

“Today is white boy Wednesdays. Seriously. You’re laughing, but today is white boy Wednesdays. So, only white boy music day, which I enjoy,” LeBron told the inquiring reporter. He then clarified that more than limit the day’s spins to a bunch of Marshall Mathers singles, the weekly custom serves to open the tune selection up to some of the alternative stuff that guys like Moritz Wagner, Alex Caruso, and Travis Wear may want to hear. Even head coach Luke Walton and assistant Mark Madsen get to have a hand in what plays, USA Today quoted LeBron as continuing on to say.

“I love Eminem, but it wasn’t just Eminem. We had a lot of good music today,” he said.

Lakers’ LeBron James on today’s practice soundtrack, which included Eminem: “Today was ‘White Boy Wednesday’. Seriously.” pic.twitter.com/8qVsCfuO3E — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 26, 2018

Those who follow LeBron on social media are well aware of what a hip-hop head he is. Over the years the snippets he occasionally posts of himself bobbing along to the latest releases have gained so much recognition that it is no longer uncommon for an artist to send him an early copy of their project in hopes that he’ll break it on his Instagram story.

Many believed such to have been the case when he shared a recording of himself reciting lyrics off of Em’s Kamikaze album, word for word, on the very day it was made available to the public. And as if that wasn’t a big enough indicator of how much of a fan LeBron is of his ‘White Boy Wednesday’ favorite, he’d follow up the clip with a tweet that read: “Now if Y’all think this Eminem ‘Kamikaze’ album isn’t fire, you’re just hating and incompetent of lyrics/cadence/breakdown of his raps.”

Now if y’all think this @Eminem “Kamikaze” album isn’t ???????????????????? you’re just hating and incompetent of lyrics/cadence/breakdown of his raps. Oh and he putting quite a few in a body bag too ????! ???? ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2018

Needless to say, if there is anybody in the Lakers locker room who might be stressing the fact that there are three more Wednesdays to get out the way before the team’s October 18 season opener, it isn’t LBJ.