Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Goes Completely Nude In Latest Instagram Photo

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt went completely nude in her latest Instagram snap, which she simply captioned with a camera emoji and a shout-out to photographer, Chadwick Tyler. The photo is in black-and-white, and shows Martha laying in a fetal-like position in what looks like a black chair. Because the contrast is so high, it’s hard to see the feet of the chair, making it look like she’s almost floating mid-air. It doesn’t look like the model has a ton of makeup on, as she wore her hair down. Her left hand is covering part of her mouth, as her arms and legs are crisscrossed to censor the photo.

The photographer, Chadwick Tyler, has a couple of art series posted on his website right now. One is titled “God’s People,” and another is called “XIII.” The “God’s People” series is a wild ride of raw portraits, vintage cars, and Americana. “XIII” is a collage of photos that include edgy portrait photography, diptychs, and some nudes.

Hunt’s fans responded positively, with some calling it “Artsy,” while others complimented her style.

“Absolutely gorgeous! I love your style, it’s such a nice balance between of-the-moment and classic. is one of the most beautiful and stylish models I’ve ever seen anywhere.”

And that’s not all. Martha shared a sneak view at Glimpse, which is Futurism’s first original, narrative drama.

In the video clip, Martha can be heard narrating the possibility of a different type of science-fiction inspired future. And as Futurism put it, “What would science fiction storytelling that paints the future as an exciting, exhilarating place to be look like?” Hunt appeared to be a sort of news reporter, sporting an all-black outfit with a black suit and a tight top-bun. Fans wished Martha good luck with her new project, as others expressed how excited they are to see the final product.

Recently, Hunt was spotted at the W Hotels’ Wake Up Call music festival in Barcelona. During the trip, she was photographed in several outfits, including a small bikini by the hotel pool, and a glittery gold dress in the evening. She also shared some photos of herself wearing a partially sheer dress, according to the Inquisitr.

And while the model is enjoying her success now, she wasn’t always so popular and well-known. Back in 2016, she described her inspiration to be a Victoria’s Secret model during an interview with W Magazine.