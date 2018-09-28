Lady Gaga Shows Off Giant Ring Amid Rumors She And Boyfriend Are Engaged

Lady Gaga is pretty much on top of the world. Her new film, A Star is Born, has enormous buzz. Her performance is already being lauded by critics and those who’ve managed to see it ahead of the release date at special screenings. She is best buddies with Bradley Cooper, she’s got an army of fans – and now she might have a fiance.

Hollywood Life reports that Gaga was wearing a sizable diamond at the film’s premiere, and that’s set tongues wagging about whether or not she’s engaged to her longtime partner, Christian Carino. The pair have been rumored to be engaged since November 2017, but have yet to confirm. Lady Gaga looked amazing in a Victorian-style gown featuring a high, ruffled neck and intricate beaded design. Her shoulders were left bare and her hair was up in an artfully messy updo.

She also sported a huge pink rock that was the main focus of the evening, and somehow looked even more regal with the enormous jewel on her finger. The ring is similar in style to the one Kate Middleton wears, which was also Princess Diana’s engagement ring, only the stone is pink instead of deep blue. The pink stone is a large oval encircled by what appear to be smaller white diamonds, creating a beautiful, almost floral design. The setting is placed on a slim silver band, and looked perfect with Gaga’s shimmering metallic manicure.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, of Vampire Diaries, Chicago Fire, and more. She was often spotted out and about in Chicago while the two were dating, as Kinney would occasionally be filming there. The pair sadly broke up in July 2016 but have remained on friendly terms.

Gaga has worn her stunning ring elsewhere, sparking the same engagement rumors that she seems disinclined to confirm or deny. Glamour reported on the alleged engagement in January of 2018, and still no word on whether Gaga and Carino actually plan to wed.

Carino is also Gaga’s talent agent, and he is showing his devotion for her in another, perhaps less subtle way. He has a tattoo of the singer on his arm. The image is from a photo of Gaga in pigtails, taken from a photoshoot for V Magazine Asia. That’s a real show of love. Carino also reportedly asked Gaga’s father for permission to propose, a surprising nod to tradition for the unconventional couple.