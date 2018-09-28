Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Dons Sports Bra & Tight Leggings In Latest Instagram Pic

Camille Kostek is enjoying some rare sunshine in Oregon, as she worked with Reebok for a new Pure Move Bra ad campaign. Her Instagram stories showed her getting on a plane and touching down in Portland, Oregon. Since she arrived, she’s given fans a behind-the-scenes look during makeup and hair. It was a quick trip though, because she’s already revealed that she’s back in Los Angeles.

The model showed off her outfit for the photoshoot, which took place at Horsethief Butte. The backdrop included some small mountains and tons of gold brush. Camille looked fabulous in an off-white, almost gray sports bra and some tight, black leggings. The leggings had sheer accents on the sides, as she also sported some light-colored sneakers. Kostek flaunted her abs, as she captioned the picture, “The sun is my filter.”

In another close-up selfie, Camille showed off her natural-looking makeup and cute, small hoop earrings. This is what she said in the captions.

“wide open space, fresh air, beautiful view and not a care in the world [tree emoji] if you’re trying to kill my vibe today’s not the day [sun emoji] Shooting the new @reebok campaign for the #PureMoveBra brought me to a city and state I had never been to before! Oregon I have a new found love for you!”

Kostek’s Oregonian fans were glad to hear that, as many gave her sightseeing recommendations. It doesn’t look like she stayed long enough to go many places, however, since her latest Insta story shows her wearing a white crop top and denim jacket, saying she’s in L.A.

In past interviews, Camille’s shown herself to be a pretty down-to-earth person who has completely embraced her curves. She also revealed that one of her inspirations is Kate Upton, according to the New York Post.

“This is a model in a bikini I could relate to… she had these bikini bottoms and had a little love handle.”

And while Kostek is well-known as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, she said in September 2017 that she was ready for a change.

“I’ve learned I don’t want to be quoted [about Gronk] anymore. This is the year of Camille… It’s been refreshing to have it be about me.”

It seemed like the model already knew that there were going to be tons of great things happening for her in 2018. In just the last couple of months, Camille’s walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, traveled to exotic island locations, and attended a big party for Revolve.