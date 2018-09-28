Kendall Long & Grocery Store Joe Chronicle Their Cute And Tragic Trip To Get Ice Cream

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile are a huge fan favorite, emerging as one of the successful couples from the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. In a recent series of Instagram stories, Kendall took fans along for the ride as the two headed to get ice cream at Salt & Straw at Larchmont Village.

In the first clip, the two are excited about their ice cream, as Joe has a double-scoop in a cone and Jenna has her scoops in a cup. Amabile says he has a “double folded vanilla and I have coconut strawberry sorbet.” He looks pretty happy. Well, that didn’t last long, because the next Insta clip shows Joe literally scooping dropped ice cream from the sidewalk back into his cone. Kendall is heard saying, “I’m so sorry!…I’m sorry, this is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” Joe even eats some of the ice cream that he scooped back into his cone, as Kendall said, “You’re not eating it from the ground! You’re not!”

In a third clip, the two look a little cold as Kendall said, “I also failed to mention that we walked nearly an hour to get ice cream. And he dropped it after two minutes.” The fourth clip is of Joe looking sad, as Kendall goes ahead and says, “sharing is caring” as she gave him bites from her cup.

Kendall also took the time to thank Joe’s fans for voting for him during DWTS. Joe made his debut alongside partner Jenna Johnson. Unfortunately, he got the lowest score of the night, according to the Inquisitr. But no fear, Long had good things to say about it.

“Thank you so so so much to everyone who voted for this sezzy, dancing machine!! Because of you, Joe will be practicing his booty off and back on stage dancing Monday! So proud.”

Luckily for Joe, he has fans not just from DWTS, but from Bachelor Nation. He became a sort of endearing figure after he was eliminated during the first week of the Bachelorette during Becca Kufrin’s season. However, he made a big comeback during Bachelor in Paradise, where he met his current girlfriend.

During a recent interview, Joe revealed that he’d “rather people just call me Joe, but it’s not that bad,” referring to his nickname, “Grocery Store Joe.” Before he even performed for the show, Amabile said this about his potential performance jitters, detailed ABC.