‘Charmed’ Reboot Pilot Plot Revealed, New Trailer, & CW President Wants Fans To Give The New Witches A Chance

The Charmed reboot is just weeks away from making its debut on The CW. Charmed aired for eight seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2006, and the series starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano as the Halliwell sisters, a trio of witches. Shannen Doherty exited the show after three seasons and was replaced by Rose McGowan, who portrayed the sisters’ long-lost half sister, Paige Mathews. The original Charmed was a smash-hit, and fans are both anxious and nervous for the upcoming reboot that is being developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, the creator of Jane the Virgin.

In the Charmed reboot, the Halliwell sisters have been replaced with sisters Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and the third witch is Macy Vaughn, portrayed by Madeleine Mantock. Recently, Comic Book reported the synopsis for the pilot episode of the Charmed reboot.

Reportedly, the premiere episode will reveal Melanie and Maggie coping with the loss of their mother because of a tragic death. The sisters soon learn that they have an older sister, Macy. With their emotions running high, the trio of sisters discover that they have new abilities: Melanie has the power to freeze time, Macy has a new clairvoyant ability, and Maggie can hear other people’s thoughts. Professor Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans) enters the scene, and he tells the sisters that their mother was a powerful witch, and that they are also witches.

Greenwood eventually reveals that he is not a professor, but that he is the sisters’ Whitelighter, a witch’s consultant and guide. Melanie, Maggie, and Macy must decide if they are going to accept their destiny as The Charmed Ones, a responsibility that includes protecting humankind from demons that walk the Earth, and one of the demons that is responsible for killing their mother.

The Charmed reboot certainly sounds intriguing, and no doubt, the sisters will accept their destiny as The Charmed Ones, otherwise it will be a very short series. Many fans are stoked for the new series, but others are seemingly against the show getting a reboot. In a recent call to reporters, The CW President Mark Pedowitz said that he hopes that viewers will give the new cast of witches a chance, as Comic Book reported.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance. It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

Fans can give the Charmed reboot a shot on October 14, when the new series premieres on The CW.