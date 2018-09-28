Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk To Tie The Knot This Weekend, Sources Tell ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

The news is out that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are getting married this weekend. Harper’s Bazaar reports that insiders claim the couple will host a small intimate affair at their home in the Hamptons. Apparently, Paltrow and Falchuk confirmed their engagement on Good Morning America in January and then had a high-class engagement party in mid-April.

Paltrow and Falchuk met eight years ago on the set of Glee, says Harper’s Bazaar. Falchuk was one of the creators of Glee while Paltrow was a recurring actress for a character on the high school musical show. 2014 is supposedly when the two started dating, though they kept their relationship a secret until 2015. It looks like their marriage is another plan in the works that the couple has managed to keep a secret.

While there are not many details out on the wedding (and there probably won’t be), Harper’s Bazaar speculates that Paltrow will not settle for less than an “innovative” wedding dress, especially because she is friends with so many top designers.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who she supposedly eloped with. So it seems the actress has a track record for secret relationship details. From her previous marriage, Paltrow has daughter Apple, 14, and Moses, 12. Falchuk was married to Suzanne Bukinik previously, and their marriage gave him children Isabella and Brody.

Paltrow reflected on the decision to get married again in her publication GOOP, reports Page Six.

“I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy,” wrote Paltrow.

Page Six also adds one more detail about the otherwise-private wedding. Apparently, an inside source told the publication that only 50 guests will be in attendance, including the couple’s close friends and family members. Given the small and intimate nature of the wedding, it makes sense that the couple has stayed hush about sharing information.

To top it off, the wedding is arriving shortly after Paltrow’s 46th birthday on Thursday. As a gift, Falchuk shared a beautiful beach photo of his bride-to-be on his Instagram account, complete with the sweetest caption wishing her a happy day.

In the caption, Falchuk called Paltrow a “timeless woman” and expressed his gratefulness for the star’s beauty, generosity, and hard work as his partner. The 47-year-old movie director said he admires how her hard work lasts all day.

“From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night… You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always),” Falchuk said in the photo caption.