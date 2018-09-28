Texas Donut Shop Now Offers ‘Scary Clown’ Deliveries In Time For Halloween

A Texas donut shop is looking to get into the Halloween spirit this season. According to Us Weekly, Hurts Donut in Katy, Texas will offer more than just donuts with spooky designs. Now, people can have donuts delivered to them courtesy of a “scary clown.”

The shop announced their plans for Halloween on Facebook, saying: “wanna scare the sh… shprinkles out of your friends!?

SCARY CLOWN DELIVERIES!” The donut shop included a number of photos of people dressed in clown costumes similar to Pennywise in the movie It. In the photos, the clowns are wearing facepaint, holding balloons, and carrying donuts. Individuals can pay an extra $10 to have their donuts delivered by a Pennywise lookalike.

Hurts Donut announced that they would begin their clown deliveries on October 1st. The company’s announcement drew shock and elation from those in the community.

“This would be wonderful,” said one Facebook fan. Someone else added: “[There are] so many people I would love to send these to!”

This is not the first time the donut shop has offered delivery-by-clown. Last year, the shop began their scary clown delivery, and it was a huge success. One person took to the company’s Twitter and said: “My sister just paid a clown to come to my school & chase me through the halls & delivered me hurts donuts. I have never ran [sic] so fast.”

Additionally, the donut shop offers customers a chance to win a dozen donuts, which can be delivered by a scary clown.

According to Delish, the shop’s owner, Kas Clegg said: “clowns are trending right now.”

“We always try to keep up with trends, and clowns are trending right now. It’s fall, and it’s getting close to Halloween, so we just wanted to spice it up a little bit and do a super fun delivery…We just love scary clowns.”

Hurts Donut was founded in 2013 by Clegg and her husband, Tim. On their website, Clegg recounts how their shop came to be, saying that her husband felt it was cheaper to open their own shop than to constantly buy them.

“We learned how to make donuts on YOUTUBE, bought all of our equipment on Craigslist and didn’t even know if any of it would turn on,” Clegg wrote.

Their flagship store is located in Springfield, Missouri, and the franchise boasts sixteen locations, with shops located in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and Colorado. The company claims to be open “25 hours a day, eight days a week” and offers a wide array of flavors from Andes Mint, maple bacon, cotton candy, and fruity pebbles.

The company offers local delivery and regional delivery (though regional deliveries request must select a dozen donut for every mile of travel).