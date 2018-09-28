‘The Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus Describes Andrew Lincoln’s Final Scene In Season 9

The Walking Dead Season 9 premiere is right around the corner, and it has been well documented that it will be Andrew Lincoln’s last season portraying Rick Grimes. Reportedly, Rick Grimes will only be featured in the first half of The Walking Dead Season 9. Last season, fans said goodbye to Carl Grimes after he died due to a bite that he suffered from a walker. Now, fans are getting ready to bid Rick Grimes adieu in what no doubt will be an emotional episode. In what episode that occurs remains to be seen, but episode 8 is the final one in the first half of Season 9, so many fans are expecting Rick’s departure to occur in that episode.

While Rick is certainly a popular character, it could be argued that Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is just as popular, and many fans are looking to Norman’s character to carry the show after Rick’s departure. Recently, on an episode of ComicBook Now, Norman Reedus described Andrew Lincoln’s final scene, as ComicBook documented.

“His very last scene, he’s laying there, and he’s supposed to giggle. The camera’s [up] here and I’m under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it. At the very end, he got up, and we gave him a standing ovation. He gave a little speech and people pulled out their phones. He goes, ‘Everybody put down your phones. This isn’t for them, it’s for us.’ In such true Andy spirit, it was a very inspirational, honest goodbye. It was very touching. He’s still around. His spirit’s still around, he’s still very much a part of the show.”

#TWDFamily, on camera and off. Season 9 of #TWD premieres 10/7 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/wWEFaXhCmB — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 27, 2018

Fans will have to wait for The Walking Dead Season 9 to find out why Rick Grimes would be lying down, giggling. Was he bit by a walker, and he’s laughing that he survived Negan but couldn’t survive a zombie? Is he about to hit the road with Michonne and baby Judith, and he’s giggling because he’s reminiscing on his crazy eight year-plus journey? We’ll find out over the next several weeks.

Norman Reedus also spoke on what The Walking Dead will be like without Andrew Lincoln’s Rick. Reedus said that he doesn’t think anyone will step up and be Rick, and that everybody on the show is going to step up and elevate their game to fill that hole. The Walking Dead actor said that he doesn’t think there could be a new Rick, and everyone is stepping up to the plate to help fill that void.

The Walking Dead Season 9 airs on AMC on October 7 at 9 p.m. EST.