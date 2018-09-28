Watch Bangladesh Vs. India Asia Cup Cricket Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of 2016 Final Rematch

Bangladesh and India will meet in the final of the Asia Cup for the second straight tournament, with the Tigers looking to upend the champions this time.

The 2018 Asia Cup cricket championship all comes down to this — a rematch of the 2016 final, pitting Bangladesh against defending champions India. India is a team that has dominated the Tigers in Asia Cup play throughout the years, winning the 2016 title, played in the T20 format, by eight wickets, as CricBuzz recounts. But Bangladesh gets a shot at redemption, and to prove that they have truly arrived on the Asian subcontinental cricket scene, when they face powerhouse India in the championship match that will live stream from Dubai.

The last time the two sides met in a tournament knockout match came last year, in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy in England, as CricBuzz records. India took that match by nine wickets. And in the opening match of this year’s Asia Cup Super Four stage, India again topped the Tigers, this time by seven wickets.

Bangladesh qualified for the final despite losing both opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and world-elite all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to injuries, according to India’s NDTV. But India has played the entire tournament without star and Captain Virat Kohli, who is being held out for purposes of rest, and yet have made it to the final and done so without losing a single match. Only a tie with Afghanistan dents their record in the 2018 competition.

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh leads the Asia Cup tournament with eight wickets. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup championship final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, September 28. In Bangladesh, the live stream will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Bangladesh Standard Time.

In India, the game starts at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup championship final match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

Overall in Asia Cup play, per the Indian Express, India and Bangladesh have met 11 times, with India winning 10 of those showdowns to just one for the Tigers.

This time, heavily favored India boasts the tournament’s top run producers in Shikhar Dhawan, with 323 runs, and skipper Rohit Sharma, who has scored 269. Bangladesh boasts the tournament’s top wicket-taker in Mustafizur Rahman, who has claimed eight. India’s Jasprit Bumrah is a close second with seven.

Jasprit Bumrah of India has taken seven wickets in the 2018 Asia Cup. Daniel Kalisz / Getty Images

Gazi TV will live stream the Asia Cup Final Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup 50-overs match. But to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India final from Dubai, UAE, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup final cricket match live on PTV Sports and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. The Bangladesh vs. India semifinal clash will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. India match live from Dubai. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.