Macaulay Culkin Tweets At J.K. Rowling, Asks Her To Feature Him Into The Next Harry Potter Movie

Reclusive actor Macaulay Culkin has taken to Twitter to catch his next role. According to People, Culkin tweeted at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and asked to star in the next Potter film. The exchange started when Harry Potter fans tweeted at the author on Wednesday after news broke that a popular character in the Harry Potter books would be played by an Asian actress in the new movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Some fans called the choice “racist,” and “tone deaf.”

“The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini,'” wrote Rowling. “They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese, and Betawi.”

Despite receiving more criticism after her answer, Culkin defended Rowling’s decision.

“Hey [J.K. Rowling] I’m with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She’s a strong woman/snake,” he tweeted. He then asked to be featured in the next movie and listed some of his experience. “Also, can you write me into the next movie? I’m Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)…”

After reaching out to Rowling, the 38-year-old actor also tweeted Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“Hey [Dan Fogler] put in a good word for me. There’s a back rub in it for you. 😉 BTW, it’s me Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone 2/we’re friends in real life).”

Culkin added: “while I may look like a Malfoy I’m actually a Gryffindor and my patrons is a Mastiff which is a dog. So that’s cute! #MakeMeAWizard.”

Fogler responded, telling his friend that he had “the same coloring” as the Malfoys and that he can see Culkin as a student at the ILVERMORNY, a magical school in Rowling’s books.

Culkin is best known for his role in the 1990 film Home Alone, where he played Kevin McCallister who was left at home by himself over Christmas and has to prevent two men from breaking into his home. He also starred in a number of films including The Good Son and The Pagemaster.

Recently, Culkin revealed that he turned down a roll in the popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

“I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl live with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch.” Culkin added that his manager even tried to get him to accept the role, but he ultimately passed on it. “I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”