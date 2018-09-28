Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Plump Pout In Nothing But A Bathrobe On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her enviable full pout on Instagram Thursday night in a glamorous behind the scenes photo in which she’s wearing nothing but a bathrobe. Ratajkowski intensified the sultriness of the photo by pulling the sleeves down so that her shoulders and decolletage were exposed.

The statuesque beauty used a cryptic star emoji in the caption which gave no clues about where it was taken. Ratajkowski wore nude-colored lipstick and some fancy looking earrings, so she could have been getting ready for an evening out or for a photo shoot.

Her fans flooded the comments section with lots of praise for her appearance. One person even asked her to abandon her IG page because they think she’s too beautiful for the platform.

“Stop posting on IG. It is beneath a woman as gorgeous as you,” the fan wrote.

Ratajkowski has recently been doing more modeling work off social media these days. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she walked the runway for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. The 27-year-old stunner strutted her stuff in a satin black number which was cinched at the waist with a skinny black belt. The look was accessorized with a lock detail on the belt and gold jewelry.

She also walked for Dolce and Gabbana during Fashion Week in a light blue, ruched dress with puffy sleeves.

“DOLCE & GABBANA,” Ratajkowski wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her walking the runway for the luxury Italian brand. “Thank you @dolcegabbana for this beautiful look! An Italian dream.”

VERSACE! Thank you so much DONATELLA. This is a dream. @Versace pic.twitter.com/FESNC4d9VE — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 21, 2018

After her appearance on the catwalk for Dolce and Gabbana, Ratajkowski was photographed at a party that celebrated the 60th birthday for one of the company’s founders, Domenico Dolce.

Ratajkowski wore an oversized leopard print suit to the event. The jacket had huge lapels accented with a green trim. She kept the look youthful and trendy by rolling up the sleeves to her elbows. And, in keeping with her habit of showing skin, she wore the jacket unbuttoned.

Domenico’s 60th ! Thank you for having me you lovely guy! #DD60 pic.twitter.com/BZqTpr24Wi — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 27, 2018

The Inquisitr also reported that Ratajkowski moved on from Milan to Paris. But she was there to watch a fashion show instead of participating in one. She attended the Paco Rabanne show in a yellow cropped t-shirt and a pair of extremely low-slung grey trousers. As the article notes, the raven-haired beauty is the face of one of Paco Rabanne’s fragrances, so it seems like a no-brainer to have her as one of their celebrity guest at their show.

Emily Ratajkowski got her big break after she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s hit song Blurred Lines. Thanks to her sultry snaps on Instagram, she has amassed legions of fans but she’s continuing to prove that she is not just an IG model.

She’s about to head to television too. Deadline reports that she will appear in an NBC show called Bright Futures which will premiere in 2019.