Lindsey Graham Explodes At Democrats In Epic Rant During Kavanaugh Hearing

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham exploded during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday as federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh fought to save his U.S. Supreme Court nomination against allegations of a sexual assault committed some three decades ago.

The South Carolina senator and member of the Judiciary Committee unloaded on Democrats in one of the many hearing highlights during the course of testimony that lasted throughout the day.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, testified that Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her during a house party while both were in high school more than 30 years ago. She charged that incident has affected her the rest of her life.

Kavanaugh forcefully pushed back during his testimony, claiming he did not attack Ford and others who Ford said were at the party have denied knowing about such an incident.

Graham, who has supported Kavanaugh so far, exploded after the judge was aggressively questioned by fellow Judiciary Committee Democrat Dick Durbin, according to CNN.

“What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020,” Graham bristled after the hearing.

He asked Kavanaugh, according to CNN: “Are you a gang rapist?” Kavanaugh replied: “No.”

The question was in reference to an allegation made by a new accuser Julie Swetnick, who claimed that she saw Kavanaugh with other boys in high school lined up outside of a room during a party waiting for their “turn” with a drunk girl, Fox News reported.

“Would you say you’ve been through hell?” Graham asked Kavanaugh, who responded yes and “then some.”

“I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through,” Graham added. “I hope the American people can see through this sham.”

“…To my Republican colleagues, if you vote ‘no’, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing that I have seen in my time in politics,” Graham continued, CNN noted.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill Sept. 27. Michael Reynolds / Getty Images

Graham then told Kavanaugh that he planned on voting his nomination out of the Judiciary Committee to the full Senate because the Supreme Court is “exactly where you should be.”

After Ford’s testimony, which some considered emotional, Graham called her a “nice lady,” but charged that her story against Kavanaugh was uncorroborated by those who she claimed attended the party, CNN wrote.

Kavanaugh has denied charges made against him by Ford, Swetnick and a third woman, Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to her in college during a drunken dorm party at Yale, where they both attended.

Graham’s aggressive bashing of the Democrats and full-throated endorsement of Kavanaugh was cheered on by President Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, among others.

After excoriating the outrageous and unfair treatment of him, “I intend to vote for you and I hope everyone who’s fair-minded will”. @LindseyGrahamSC to Judge Kavanaugh — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 27, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 27, 2018

I was so proud of Lindsey Graham today! — Christine Linkens (@ChristineLinke2) September 27, 2018