WWE News: Becky Lynch Explains Why The Psychology Of Her Heel Turn Made No Sense & Whose Idea It Was

WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch is one of the most over superstars on the SmackDown roster. Depending on their popularity, it can be difficult for WWE superstars to make a heel turn. Years ago, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin—who Becky Lynch is often compared to—was booked as a heel, and later he turned heel after a face run, but the WWE universe largely cheered for him no matter what. On the Raw roster, Braun Strowman recently made a heel turn and joined the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but the fans continue to cheer “The Monster Among Men,” even when he insults the audience. For the past year, Rusev was a heel, but because of his humor and charismatic personality, the WWE universe would chant for “Rusev Day” in each of his matches.

Becky Lynch can certainly relate to these situations. In August at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte Flair after their championship match, and instead of booing “The Lass Kicker” when she turned heel, the Brooklyn crowd erupted. The following week on SmackDown, Lynch cut a heel promo centered on insulting her fan base, claiming that the fans were never there for her. The WWE universe has supported Lynch for years, and while a promo like that could have worked if written out the right way, it largely failed.

I wish Charlotte was here to see me as champion. Oh wait there she is under my foot. pic.twitter.com/dLaLMJsuQf — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 26, 2018

Less than two weeks ago at Hell in a Cell, “The Lass Kicker” beat Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for the second time, and once again, the crowd erupted. Needless to say, Becky Lynch’s supposed heel turn is not working, as far as the WWE universe is concerned.

Recently, “The Lass Kicker” was a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, and she revealed whose idea it was to turn her heel, as Comic Book documented.

“Uh, that was creative…It came from creative and it came from the top down. Vince wanted a different side of me and to see different layers, so we’re peeling them like an onion.”

In regard to cutting the heel promo on the fans on SmackDown Live, as Comic Book reported, Becky Lynch acknowledged that the psychology wasn’t sound.

“I just feel like it’s hard for me to say ‘it’s your fault, it’s on you guys’ because the whole time they have been cheering for me, they’ve supported me, they’ve put me in the position to win sometimes you known and even when we talk about the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, the crowd wanted me to be the Champion so they dictate a lot.”

Yes, you did!! You proved all the doubters wrong and all your fans right. pic.twitter.com/zpzhjlyk6B — hawaii girl dayno (@beckylinzz) September 21, 2018

Becky Lynch added that it doesn’t make sense that she would talk about how bad and how wrong the WWE universe was because “they’ve obviously made their voices heard and supported me the whole time.”

It looks like the WWE will be gearing the champion to receive the fans’ love once again, as Becky Lynch said the focus was no longer about the fans, but about Charlotte Flair and Lynch taking what she wants.