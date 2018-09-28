Chrissy Teigen Shares A Glimpse Of Four-Month-Old Baby Miles

Chrissy Teigen has her hands full with daughter Luna, two, and son Miles, four months. Good thing that didn’t stop her from sharing an adorable tummy-time Instagram picture of her baby boy on Thursday. Recently, the Inquistr reported that the 32-year-old mom of two and wife of John Legend said she was experiencing postpartum depression. The model shared a little bit of her sunshine in the form of her little baby, Miles, in her new photo.

In the photo, little Miles can be seen on his tummy, laying on a cute baby play-mat complete with colorful dangling toys. It looks like baby Miles has accomplished the milestone of “baby push-ups,” or being able to support his weight with his upper arms. The handsome boy looks off to the side, apparently distracted by something, with his eyebrows raised. His little hands are covered in drool, too. It’s adorable. Fans love her photos, Instagram comments say.

“Looks like his dad,” said one fan.

“Did you shrink John Legend?” said another.

“He looks so much like his Daddy. I love the Arthur play mat hanging toy… made me smile.”

Apparently, the consensus is that little baby Miles looks just like his dad.

Teigen has shared cute pictures of her kids like this before. In this one, shared about a month ago, it appears as though baby Miles and sister Luna are aboard an airplane. Miles is reclining in style in one seat, while Luna seems dead set on figuring out the remote control.

She made sure to include that she knows the children are not in secure travel positions, and that the picture was just for fun.

If you don’t know much about Chrissy Teigen and her babies, you might at least know that she loves promoting breastfeeding. She shares loads of posts that are pro-breastfeeding and she’s not ashamed to hide it. She became criticized for one of her Twitter photos, which has now been removed from the platform, BBC says. Apparently, in the photo, Teigan is depicted shirtless, breastfeeding her baby Miles while pretending to nurse her baby doll on the other side. Social media exploded on the model in response to the picture, claiming that such an intimate and exposing activity should not be publicly shared. However, Teigen responded with poise.