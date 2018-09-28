Krystal Nielson Flaunts Derriere In Thong Bikini

Krystal Nielson is super happy and in love lately, thanks to her new fiancé, Chris Randone. The two appear to be thoroughly enjoying their relationship. And although there is no wedding date set yet, the two have said that they’re definitely following through with the engagement.

Today, Krystal took a moment to share some bikini pics on Instagram, as she’s enjoying some time in Florida. In the first photo, Nielson posed in a bikini top and thong bottom. She faced the camera, giving fans a look at her derrière. The swimsuit was bright blue with floral patterns, and Krystal bit her lips as she smiled and looked over her shoulder at the camera. It looks like she was at Cocoa Beach, according to the geo-tag on the post.

In a second photo, Krystal rocked a red bikini on a balcony in a condo or hotel building. She kept her outfit simple, wearing just a bracelet on her right hand.

And while Krystal asked in a caption whether she ought to move to Florida from California, some fans discouraged that idea. It’s probably just something she said jokingly, as the couple is believed to have their sights set on living together in San Diego.

For the time being, fans may have to sit tight and wait a while for the actual wedding. This is what Chris said, according to People.

“We’re 100 percent getting married, and we’re 100 percent making it happen. I think as time goes on, we will have a better understanding of when and where that can take place.”

But until that wedding, fans can expect to watch this fan favorite couple share their lives through social media. Krystal has already posted a picture in partnership with a major brand, in between posting cute photos with Chris. In one Instagram story, she even introduced Chris’s mom, as she unwrapped a mystery gift that ended up being a box of supplements.

And while Krystal used to post a fitness update video every Monday, she seems to have paused the tradition. She’s looking amazing as it is anyway.

Paradise wasn’t so nice to everyone, however, as the other couple that was also engaged on Bachelor in Paradise has broken up already. Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper were over before they had a chance to enjoy being a couple publicly. The latest update is that Jenna supposedly has forensic evidence that proves her innocence, and that she didn’t cheat on Kimball. She said she’s planning on sharing the evidence with Jordan before anyone else, so we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out.