‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Husband Roger Mathews Split

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her husband, Roger Mathews, have split.

According to a Sept. 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jenni Farley officially filed for divorce from Roger Mathews on Wednesday. The couple met while JWoww was filming Jersey Shore the first time around, and were married in October, 2015. They share two children together, daughter Meilani Alexandra, 3, and Greyson Valor, 2.

JWoww is said to have filed the divorce papers in Ocean County, New Jersey, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the paperwork stated.

Although Mathews was seen with Farley during Jersey Shore‘s first run, he did not appear on the revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as he stayed at home with the couple’s children while JWoww reunited with her former roommates for some fun.

Fans of the reality series have seen Jenni and Roger fight in the past, but they’ve always seemed to work through it. However, this time it seems there was no reconciliation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, JWoww is not only dealing with the end of her marriage, but also with a child who is developmentally behind.

Jenni Farley has been very open about son Greyson’s struggles to hit milestones, and has become a voice for others who have children dealing with similar issues.

“The reason I stopped giving regular updates about Greyson was that he wasn’t hitting the milestones the way the pediatrician tells you,” Farley told her fans via YouTube in early September.

“He also doesn’t understand a lot of the words. I don’t call what we are going through a struggle because Greyson’s still perfect to me, but it’s something as a mom and a parent that I’m going through and a lot of parents are going through,” the Jersey Shore star added.

JWoww said that her son is in “early intervention” and that she plans to keep the conversation on his issues open.

“I think sharing stories is a great way to break the stigma surrounding a child that doesn’t hit developmental milestones,” Farley stated in the video, adding that she wants to “spread love” and answer questions that other parents may have.

Neither Jenni “JWoww” Farley, nor Roger Mathews have spoken out on their impending divorce.